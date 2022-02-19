UPDATE - Protest Activity, Parliament Grounds

Traffic management remains in place today to facilitate movement around the periphery of the protest on Parliament grounds.

Police have noted an increase in the number of people attending the protest today, as was anticipated over the weekend.

The crowd size varied significantly over the course of the day, and an estimated 800 vehicles remain unlawfully parked.

Police continue to have a large presence in the central city, including a team ready to respond to incidents outside the Parliamentary precinct.

Police cleared illegally parked vehicles on Thorndon Quay today — 15 were moved by protestors after Police spoke with them and two were towed.

Police are also noting the registration of vehicles currently impeding traffic for follow up enforcement action, and structures such as tents and marquees are being removed from any site that does not form part of the main protest area.

The parking facility at Sky Stadium is at capacity.

Police are aware of a planned concert on Parliament grounds this evening and have serious concerns around the health and safety of such an event.

We continue to maintain a highly visible, reassurance presence on site, and staff are engaging with the public and protestors to provide advice and, where necessary, take enforcement action.

Police have attended at least six medical events within the protest and continue to urge anyone parked unlawfully to remove their vehicle and enable ready access to emergency services.

Police had a presence at smaller protests in Christchurch and Picton today.

Engagement with the protestors and local authorities is ongoing and there have been no arrests or incidents of note.

© Scoop Media

