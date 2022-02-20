UPDATE - Serious Crash, Ōamaru
Sunday, 20 February 2022, 1:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a
serious crash last night on the Thames Highway, near
Ōamaru.
The single-vehicle crash occurred at around
10:15pm, and the car appears to have left the road and hit a
fence.
Unfortunately, a passenger has died at the
scene while the driver of the vehicle has sustained serious
injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has been in
attendance and the road is now
open.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
First contain, then clear. This morning’s belated “traffic management operation” by the Police is clearly a containment exercise meant to create boundaries beyond which the protest will not be allowed to expand. Once established, that perimeter can (at some future date) begin to be tightened inwards. Clearly, this strategy carries risks of confrontation - but standing back and allowing further expansion into other streets and locations wasn’t an option, either. As yet though, the Police are not carrying out the kind of wholesale clearance of the protest that has been occurring in recent days in Ottawa, Canada... More>>