UPDATE - Serious Crash, Ōamaru

Police can confirm one person has died following a serious crash last night on the Thames Highway, near Ōamaru.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at around 10:15pm, and the car appears to have left the road and hit a fence.

Unfortunately, a passenger has died at the scene while the driver of the vehicle has sustained serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been in attendance and the road is now open.

