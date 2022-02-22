Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update: Protest Activity

Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 11:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police continue to be extremely appalled by the behaviour exhibited by protesters at Parliament.

Three officers were taken to hospital for a medical assessment this morning after being sprayed with a stinging substance that is still to be determined. All three are reported to be doing well.

Other officers were fortunate to escape injury after a person deliberately drove the wrong way down Molesworth Street and stopped just short of colliding with them. 

Two people have been arrested for obstructing police and one person has been arrested for driving in a dangerous manner.

The work undertaken by officers this morning was to further reduce the perimeters around the protest at Parliament.

This work is part of our ongoing efforts to reduce the impact of the protest on Wellingtonians, particularly those who live, work and study in the area around Parliament. 

About 250 staff were involved in the operation early this morning to shift the existing concrete bollards to further reduce the area of protest activity. Staff secured locations at Aitken, Molesworth and Hill streets to allow forklift vehicles to move the concrete blocks. The bollard line on Aitken Street and Hill Street was moved in about 50 metres, and about 100 metres on Molesworth Street.

Following yesterday’s traffic management operation to install the barriers, Police were made aware of protesters' plans to again throw human waste at officers. Shields were only deployed this morning after protesters had thrown objects at staff.

Officers will continue to be highly visible in and around the protest area today.

As we stated yesterday, it has become increasingly clear that genuine protesters are no longer in control of the behaviour in and around Parliament. 

Police do not wish to interfere with lawful protest, but the behaviours we are seeing are unlawful and will result in enforcement action.
 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Ukraine And The West Bank Share In Common


Russia’s tactics in Ukraine are not new. In August 2008, Russia fought a brief war with Georgia after the breakaway region of South Ossetia declared itself independent and invited in Russian troops. To this day, only Russia, Venezuela, Syria and Nauru recognise South Ossetia as being an independent nation. The rest of the international community regards South Ossetia as being under Russian occupation, and it continues to rely heavily on military, political and financial aid from Russia...
More>>



 
 

Government: Russian Ambassador Called In Over Ukraine
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta says the Ambassador of the Russian Federation has been called in to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade amid escalating actions from Russia. “The Russian Ambassador is being called in today to hear New Zealand’s strong opposition to the actions taken by Russia in recent days... More>>



Government: New Financial Support For Businesses Affected By Omicron
A new targeted COVID Support Payment will be made available for businesses struggling with revenue during the Omicron outbreak. “As I said back in October when we announced the traffic light system, the Government has been monitoring the impact of the COVID Protection Framework on businesses and the economy... More>>

ALSO:

Luxon: A Divided Society
Today I want to talk to you about Covid, about vaccinations, and about mandates. But first I want to address the elephant in the room: our increasingly divided society. I entered politics because I wanted to help create a society where Kiwis can get ahead... More>>

ALSO:


Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 