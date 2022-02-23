Police Seeking To Identify Deceased Man

Police are working to identify a man who was sadly found deceased in the walking tracks of Gittos Domain, Blockhouse Bay around 8pm on Monday, 21 February.

Police have not been able to identify him at this stage and there are no reports of anyone matching his description going missing.

The death has not been deemed suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.

The man is described as possibly Māori, Pacific Islander or of Asian descent, in his late 50s to early 60s.

He was wearing New Balance sneakers, shiny dark blue track pants and a blue and white short sleeve shirt. He was also wearing distinctive white ankle socks with a black star pattern and a red band around the top. A set of Nissan car keys was found in one of his pockets.

Police are hoping someone might have information to help us identify him or know someone who is missing who fits the description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220222/5195.

