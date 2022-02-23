Police Seeking To Identify Deceased Man
Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 11:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are working to identify a man who was sadly found
deceased in the walking tracks of Gittos Domain, Blockhouse
Bay around 8pm on Monday, 21 February.
Police have not
been able to identify him at this stage and there are no
reports of anyone matching his description going
missing.
The death has not been deemed suspicious and
will be referred to the Coroner.
The man is described
as possibly Māori, Pacific Islander or of Asian descent, in
his late 50s to early 60s.
He was wearing New Balance
sneakers, shiny dark blue track pants and a blue and white
short sleeve shirt. He was also wearing distinctive white
ankle socks with a black star pattern and a red band around
the top. A set of Nissan car keys was found in one of his
pockets.
Police are hoping someone might have
information to help us identify him or know someone who is
missing who fits the description.
Anyone with
information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file
number
220222/5195.
