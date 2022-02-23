Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update: Protest Activity

Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 1:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have noted a number of people and vehicles leaving the protest at Parliament in recent days.

Overnight, Police spoke to a number of motorists on Molesworth Street, who then voluntarily moved their vehicles.

A free Sky Stadium parking offer for protesters, designed to encourage them to clear their vehicles from block roads, will come to an end after today.

From tomorrow, the Stadium has signalled its intent to return to normal business operations, and will charge vehicles for parking.

This was a decision made jointly between the Stadium and Police.

Police and stadium staff will be onsite to help manage the smooth exit of vehicles.

A visible presence remains at Parliament today as Police continue to monitor protest activity.

Movements to reduce the cordon will continue in the coming days as our focus remains on returning the city back to normal as quickly as possible.

Police are today conducting reassurance patrols around the outer edge of the cordon, speaking to businesses and residents impacted by the protest action.

There were no arrests overnight.

Police, including AOS, responded to a report of a man with a firearm walking in Frank Kitts Park about 7:20 this morning.

Police quickly located the man and found he was not in possession of a firearm. He was carrying what appeared to be a taiaha.

No further Police action was required.

Police will continue to take any reports regarding weapons seriously.

Staff injured yesterday are back at work and doing well.

Constructive discussions with protesters are ongoing and Police continue to allow the service of both food supplies and portaloos at the protest, although vehicles are not permitted through any of the Police-controlled cordons to enter the area.

Police are aware of comments online around possible sexual assaults at the protest, however, we are not immediately aware of any reports of such behaviour.

Anyone who has experienced assault at the protest is urged to get in touch with Police immediately.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Ukraine And The West Bank Share In Common


Russia’s tactics in Ukraine are not new. In August 2008, Russia fought a brief war with Georgia after the breakaway region of South Ossetia declared itself independent and invited in Russian troops. To this day, only Russia, Venezuela, Syria and Nauru recognise South Ossetia as being an independent nation. The rest of the international community regards South Ossetia as being under Russian occupation, and it continues to rely heavily on military, political and financial aid from Russia...
More>>



 
 

Government: Russian Ambassador Called In Over Ukraine
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta says the Ambassador of the Russian Federation has been called in to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade amid escalating actions from Russia. “The Russian Ambassador is being called in today to hear New Zealand’s strong opposition to the actions taken by Russia in recent days... More>>



Government: New Financial Support For Businesses Affected By Omicron
A new targeted COVID Support Payment will be made available for businesses struggling with revenue during the Omicron outbreak. “As I said back in October when we announced the traffic light system, the Government has been monitoring the impact of the COVID Protection Framework on businesses and the economy... More>>

ALSO:

Luxon: A Divided Society
Today I want to talk to you about Covid, about vaccinations, and about mandates. But first I want to address the elephant in the room: our increasingly divided society. I entered politics because I wanted to help create a society where Kiwis can get ahead... More>>

ALSO:


Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 