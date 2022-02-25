Update: Protest Activity
Friday, 25 February 2022, 3:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
There were no significant incidents overnight as Police
continue to monitor protest activity at
Parliament.
Police will continue to provide
reassurance into the weekend to local residents and
businesses.
Police would like to reiterate the warning
to those thinking of travelling to Wellington to participate
in the unlawful protest this weekend – don’t.
One
person was arrested yesterday afternoon after they attempted
to move a bollard with their vehicle.
Police continue
to see a decrease in vehicles and protesters with about 300
vehicles remaining in the cordoned area.
There will
continue to be a visible Police presence at the protest and
surrounding
areas.
