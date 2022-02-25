Update: Protest Activity

There were no significant incidents overnight as Police continue to monitor protest activity at Parliament.

Police will continue to provide reassurance into the weekend to local residents and businesses.

Police would like to reiterate the warning to those thinking of travelling to Wellington to participate in the unlawful protest this weekend – don’t.

One person was arrested yesterday afternoon after they attempted to move a bollard with their vehicle.

Police continue to see a decrease in vehicles and protesters with about 300 vehicles remaining in the cordoned area.

There will continue to be a visible Police presence at the protest and surrounding areas.

