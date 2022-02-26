Auckland Harbour Bridge Southbound Lanes Re-opened
Saturday, 26 February 2022, 2:14 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency
All southbound lanes of the Auckland Harbour Bridge have
now been re-opened. The lanes were closed just before midday
on the advice of Police, in order to manage the safety risks
posed by protestors who unlawfully entered the state highway
network on foot.
NZ Police is leading the response to
the demonstration, with support from Waka Kotahi to ensure
the safe management of traffic in the area.
Motorists
are advised that delays remain in the area, and it may take
some time for congestion to clear.
Waka Kotahi advises
motorists to plan ahead by checking the latest traffic
conditions on social media or our Journey
Planner before heading out.
Updates will also be
provided on the Waka Kotahi Twitter
account.
