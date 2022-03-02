Celebrating Wairarapa’s Green Spaces For Parks Week 2022

Media Statement on behalf of Carterton, Masterton, and South Wairarapa District Councils

Parks Week 2022 is about celebrating the vital role green spaces play in our communities, says Sandra Burles, Wairarapa Walking and Cycling Coordinator.

The celebration lasts from Saturday March 5 to Sunday March 13 and is recognised across Australia and New Zealand.

Visiting your local park should be practical even with our current Covid alert level restrictions, says Sandra.

“If you've always wanted to visit a local park but didn't know where they all are or their facilities, then this week is for you!”

And Wairarapa is one of the best places in the world to enjoy a trip to your local park.

“There are plenty of different parks and ways to visit them for enjoyment, fitness, and wellbeing,” Sandra says.

There are great options across the Wairarapa, from short walks, playground options, shared paths, exercise equipment and dog walk areas.

“Visit your regular or local park or try a new park in one of our fantastic towns.

"Queen Elizabeth Park in Masterton has lovely trees and paths to follow around the lakes and playgrounds.

“You can take the dog to Carterton’s Sparks Park for some fresh air and shade trees; stroll through Featherston’s bush walks; or enjoy the facilities at Greytown’s Soldiers Memorial Park.”

Sandra says getting outdoors is “great for our personal wellbeing, helping us feel refreshed, rejuvenating our minds and our bodies”.

“Parks Week can help us all focus on how spending time in our parks and open spaces positively influences our wellbeing.

“Getting outdoors is beneficial for our physical and mental wellbeing.

"And with all the curve balls life has thrown at us recently, it's more important than ever to take care of our waiora.

“We would love to see as many Kiwis as possible getting outside and reaping the benefits of fresh air and physical activity.”

Masterton Mayor Lyn Patterson says her Council puts a lot of effort into our open spaces.

“We know our community appreciates and enjoys them, as well as our fantastic network of recreation trails.

“With two Masterton parks, Queen Elizabeth Park and Henley Lake, recently receiving international Green Flag awards, it’s a good time for people to get out and enjoy them.”

Greg Lang, Mayor of Carterton, says his District's parks are much-loved community assets.

“We are fortunate in Carterton to have so many green spaces close to the centre of town.

“I love them, and I know my fellow residents do too.

"We get many people, from across Wairarapa and beyond, visiting. We get many positive comments on how much our parks mean to their whanau.

“Carterton also has many picturesque reserves all across the District.

“Our hard-working Parks and Reserves team are out there every day ensuring they remain safe and attractive destinations for all.”

South Wairarapa Mayor Alex Beijen noted the wide variety of parks in his district, from coastal reserves to skate parks and historic areas such as Stella Bull and Soldiers Memorial parks in Greytown.

“These are all assets to our communities, and the Councillors and myself encourage everyone to visit every park in your area over this week to experience this fantastic array of open spaces.”

© Scoop Media

