Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Celebrating Wairarapa’s Green Spaces For Parks Week 2022

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 1:34 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Media Statement on behalf of Carterton, Masterton, and South Wairarapa District Councils

Parks Week 2022 is about celebrating the vital role green spaces play in our communities, says Sandra Burles, Wairarapa Walking and Cycling Coordinator.
The celebration lasts from Saturday March 5 to Sunday March 13 and is recognised across Australia and New Zealand.
Visiting your local park should be practical even with our current Covid alert level restrictions, says Sandra.
“If you've always wanted to visit a local park but didn't know where they all are or their facilities, then this week is for you!”
And Wairarapa is one of the best places in the world to enjoy a trip to your local park.
“There are plenty of different parks and ways to visit them for enjoyment, fitness, and wellbeing,” Sandra says.
There are great options across the Wairarapa, from short walks, playground options, shared paths, exercise equipment and dog walk areas.
“Visit your regular or local park or try a new park in one of our fantastic towns.
"Queen Elizabeth Park in Masterton has lovely trees and paths to follow around the lakes and playgrounds.
“You can take the dog to Carterton’s Sparks Park for some fresh air and shade trees; stroll through Featherston’s bush walks; or enjoy the facilities at Greytown’s Soldiers Memorial Park.”
Sandra says getting outdoors is “great for our personal wellbeing, helping us feel refreshed, rejuvenating our minds and our bodies”.
“Parks Week can help us all focus on how spending time in our parks and open spaces positively influences our wellbeing.
“Getting outdoors is beneficial for our physical and mental wellbeing.
"And with all the curve balls life has thrown at us recently, it's more important than ever to take care of our waiora.
“We would love to see as many Kiwis as possible getting outside and reaping the benefits of fresh air and physical activity.”
Masterton Mayor Lyn Patterson says her Council puts a lot of effort into our open spaces.
“We know our community appreciates and enjoys them, as well as our fantastic network of recreation trails.
“With two Masterton parks, Queen Elizabeth Park and Henley Lake, recently receiving international Green Flag awards, it’s a good time for people to get out and enjoy them.”
Greg Lang, Mayor of Carterton, says his District's parks are much-loved community assets.
“We are fortunate in Carterton to have so many green spaces close to the centre of town.
“I love them, and I know my fellow residents do too.
"We get many people, from across Wairarapa and beyond, visiting. We get many positive comments on how much our parks mean to their whanau.
“Carterton also has many picturesque reserves all across the District.
“Our hard-working Parks and Reserves team are out there every day ensuring they remain safe and attractive destinations for all.”
South Wairarapa Mayor Alex Beijen noted the wide variety of parks in his district, from coastal reserves to skate parks and historic areas such as Stella Bull and Soldiers Memorial parks in Greytown.
“These are all assets to our communities, and the Councillors and myself encourage everyone to visit every park in your area over this week to experience this fantastic array of open spaces.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Wellington Protest Activity: Protestors Moved, Arrests As Fires Lit


Riot police this afternoon started pushing into the area of protest inside the grounds of Parliament, clearing tents around the bottom of the Parliamentary Library lawn. Loudspeaker messages continually told protestors that Parliament grounds are closed and people will be trespassed...
More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Protests, Putin’s Pyrrhic Victory, Plus A Playlist


The protest encampment at Parliament long ago ceased to have any rational purpose beyond perpetuating its own existence. Social media has already condemned the way the protesters have put their children in harm’s way, and used them as human shields to deter and impede the clearance operation. It is hard to see (a) how this can end without the use of substantial force and yet (b) how the Police have any alternative but to move the protest encampment off Parliament grounds and adjacent streets. It seems unlikely the protest will be ended for good today, but reportedly “considerable ground” has been made by the Police...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Zealand Signs Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have overnight signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that unlocks unprecedented access to the UK market and accelerates New Zealand’s COVID-19 recovery, say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Announces Initial Humanitarian Support For Ukraine
New Zealand is providing humanitarian aid to support those in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.
“Aotearoa New Zealand stands by the people of Ukraine impacted by Russia’s unprovoked invasion... More>>

Government: Aotearoa New Zealand Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say Aotearoa New Zealand condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will join partners in introducing a range of measures in response... More>>



Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>

Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 