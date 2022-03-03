Have You Seen Andrew Robinson?
Thursday, 3 March 2022, 8:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for
sightings of 35-year-old Andrew Robinson who was last seen
in the Hillmorton area in Christchurch around 9:30pm last
night.
He was wearing a light grey long sleeve shirt
and dark grey pants and has a chin beard.
Police and
his family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with
information is asked to please call Police on 111 and quote
file number
220302/5765.
© Scoop Media
