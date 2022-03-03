Have You Seen Andrew Robinson?

Police are appealing for sightings of 35-year-old Andrew Robinson who was last seen in the Hillmorton area in Christchurch around 9:30pm last night.

He was wearing a light grey long sleeve shirt and dark grey pants and has a chin beard.

Police and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Police on 111 and quote file number 220302/5765.

