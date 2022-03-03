Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

COVID-19 Update: Reduced Public Transport Services

Thursday, 3 March 2022, 12:55 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

With Omicron case numbers continuing to increase across Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland Transport is expecting to see an increase in cancellations and reduced services across its AT Metro services in coming weeks, due to staff catching Omicron and undergoing isolation requirements.

From Monday 7 March, trains will be running to a 20-minute frequency on Southern, Western and Eastern lines. Pukekohe and Onehunga trains will operate every 30 minutes.

Bus services (including those for school) are running to regular timetables, with the exception of West Auckland bus services and Route 66 where some services are temporarily suspended. Some additional bus services may be cancelled at short notice.

Ferry services are currently running to regular timetables, however some may be cancelled at short notice.

How to stay informed about service disruptions

AT is working closely with public transport operators to minimise disruptions to passengers, but with the sheer size of the current outbreak it is unfortunately inevitable that there will be an increase in the number of services being cancelled.

For the latest updates, check the Live Departures section on the AT website or on the AT Mobile app.

Group Manager Metro Services Stacey van der Putten encourages customers to check the status of their services regularly.

“Although we’re working hard to update cancellations in our systems, there may be some occasions when these are last-minute and can’t be communicated in time. We recommend that customers continue checking Live Departures for service updates, either via the website or the AT Mobile app.”

She says to help minimise disruptions AT is supporting operators to get their staff back to work safely, through the use of Rapid Antigen Tests.

“This is a stressful time for Aucklanders, but our staff are doing their best to keep services running and we would greatly appreciate your patience and understanding. We ask our passengers to please treat our drivers and other public transport staff with respect during this difficult time.”

See our reduced services due to COVID-19 webpage for more information on bus, train and ferry timetables.

Staying safe onboard AT services

Wearing a face mask throughout your journey remains the most effective way of staying safe while onboard AT services, for both passengers and onboard staff.

Stacey van der Putten says the use of face masks, particularly those made to medical/surgical standards, has been shown to make a real difference in reducing COVID-19 transmission onboard public transport services.

“Wearing a mask onboard our services remains the best way to keep you and your whānau safe from the risk of Omicron. Public transport is a low risk setting when you’re wearing a mask, so we are encouraging our passengers to keep up the habit of masking up when stepping onboard.”

With the move to Phase 3 there is less focus on contact tracing, but AT is still encouraging passengers to use registered AT HOP cards and to scan onboard QR codes to help AT keep track of customer movements.

