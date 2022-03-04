Bollards Around Parliamentary Precinct To Be Removed

Police will today begin removing bollards blocking the roads around Parliament.

Access will be restored to the bus depot, Hill and Aitkin streets. Lower Molesworth Street will remain cordoned off.

There were no significant issues in or around the parliamentary precinct overnight.

Police are aware of a group of people and vehicles moving between Mahanga Bay and Wainuiomata, and are monitoring the situation.

There have now been a total of 102 arrests relating to Wednesday’s operation.

The investigation phase is now underway and Wellingtonians can continue to expect a highly-visible Police presence in the central city today and over the weekend.

