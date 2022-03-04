Bollards Around Parliamentary Precinct To Be Removed
Friday, 4 March 2022, 12:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police will today begin removing bollards blocking the
roads around Parliament.
Access will be restored to
the bus depot, Hill and Aitkin streets. Lower Molesworth
Street will remain cordoned off.
There were no
significant issues in or around the parliamentary precinct
overnight.
Police are aware of a group of people and
vehicles moving between Mahanga Bay and Wainuiomata, and are
monitoring the situation.
There have now been a total
of 102 arrests relating to Wednesday’s
operation.
The investigation phase is now underway and
Wellingtonians can continue to expect a highly-visible
Police presence in the central city today and over the
weekend.
