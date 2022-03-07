UPDATE - Hamilton Homicide, Name Release

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders.

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who died at a Huntington property in Hamilton last night.

He was Perenara Tama McAllister, aged 30 years, of Hamilton.

Police extend our condolences to Mr McAllister’s friends and whānau.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and Police ask anyone with information that could help with enquiries to contact Police via 105 and quote file number 220305/5348, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

