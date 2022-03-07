UPDATE: Operation Dell - Taupō Homicide

Detectives continue to investigate the death of a man at the Adelphi Motel in Taupō at about 6.30am yesterday.

The scene examination is expected to finish later today and a post mortem is due to be carried out tomorrow.

Investigators are also making enquiries into a firearms incident in Tauhara Road just before 10.30pm last night.

A firearm was discharged at a residential property. Nobody was injured.

"It is too early to make a connection between the two incidents, however we take any use of a firearm seriously and are making enquiries in relation to it," says Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone.

Taupō residents can expect to see a continued heightened Police presence in the township.

"We understand the events of Sunday are both concerning and unsettling for our community. Police are out and about, and available if you have any concerns."

We are also working to provide ongoing support to the victim's whānau and witnesses to Sunday's events.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about either the homicide or the discharge of a firearm in Tauhara Road.

Police would like to speak with anyone who saw any vehicles in the vicinity of Kaimanawa and Heuheu Streets, at around 6.30am yesterday, or in Tauhara Road at about 10.30pm last night.

If you can help, please call 105 and refer to "Operation Dell".

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

