NPDC Kick-starts Creative Zero Waste 2040 Projects

New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) is helping local kids to a Zero Waste Future.

An NPDC grant is boosting efforts by New Plymouth’s Kinderen Early Childhood Education Preschool to expand their long-standing focus on sustainability.

Support from NPDC’s Waste Levy Fund helped them to buy collection bins and put up signs encouraging the public to drop off materials. It’s going so well that in January, Kinderen amassed six 240L bags of soft plastics for recycling, followed by five bags in February.

Kinderen Early Childhood Education Preschooler Jesse Reynolds gets into the recycling habit

They’ve collected a variety of reusable and recyclable materials, from soft plastics and bread tags to toothpaste tubes and bottle lids, teaching the children about caring for the planet at the same time.

“We’ve been around for 35 years and we’ve always had a sustainability focus but a couple of years ago we decided we could do more,” says Team Leader Trina Murray.

“If we can show young children that their actions make a difference – this will stick with them forever.”

NPDC’s Waste Levy Fund supports innovative projects that will help our aspirational goal to reach Zero Waste by 2040.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who has a great idea that just needs some funding to get over the line,” says NPDC Manager Resource Recovery Kimberley Hope.

“It could be a new initiative or expanding something that exists now. It could be an education project, or something that needs some infrastructure, or even design development – anything that would lead to a reduction in local waste.”

The deadline for the next funding round is Monday 14 March. If you’re keen to get an idea off the ground, fill in Waste Levy Fund application form on npdc.govt.nz.

