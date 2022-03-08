Plan For Delays, SH6 South Of Nelson Towards Murchison, Through To The End Of April
Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 2:59 pm
Press Release: NZTA
People driving south of Nelson towards Murchison on SH6
could face delays up to 30 minutes at a time from this week,
says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.
Abseilers
above SH6, near the Owen River, at an area called Granity
Narrows
An abseiling crew will be working
at an area* between the Owen River Bridge and Kawatiri
Bridge through to the end of April.
“A slip late
last year destabilised the rock face,” says Andrew James,
System Manager Waka Kotahi Top of the South. “We did some
rock scaling work before Christmas to stabilise the site for
holiday travellers. We now need to work on the areas
flanking the original slip to reduce further the risk of
slips and rockfall.
“Vegetation will be removed,
trees felled and rocks will be bolted into place in coming
weeks. We appreciate people building in extra time while
this work is underway.”
Work will be under way
Monday to Saturday, 7am – 6pm. Outside these hours the
site will be managed with traffic signals with a 30km/hour
speed
limit.
