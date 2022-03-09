Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Monitoring And Planning For COVID Impacts

Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 10:42 am
Press Release: Hastings District Council

As COVID-19 cases rapidly increase in Hawke’s Bay, Hastings District Council is contingency planning to ensure essential services continue to be delivered.

While Council has implemented measures to help keep the community as safe as possible, COVID could impact staffing levels.

Council chief executive Nigel Bickle said maintaining essential services was a priority, in the face of the possibility of an increasing number of staff away, either sick or needing to self-isolate with COVID.

“If community transmission in Hastings continues to surge, this will potentially put a strain on our resources and we may have to look at how we manage non-critical services temporarily if staff need to be away, or are redeployed to maintain critical services.

“This could affect our facilities, such as the libraries and pools, which may need to close for short periods of time if there are not enough people available to work.

“Our planning is focused on ensuring our critical services continue to operate, such as our drinking, waste and stormwater, solid waste and animal control.

“We have planned for this and our staff’s health and safety, as well as that of the community, is paramount – we ask for your patience as we work through this.”

Council is in regular contact with all of its contractors and monitoring the situation, but notes that the contractors are under pressure with staffing resources at this time.

While at this point all services are continuing as normal Council will keep the community informed through its website and social media platforms of any changes, as it responds to the impact of COVID-19 in Hastings.

For more information and updates regarding council services, and the Government’s COVID-19 response go to www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/our-council/covid-19/

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Supermarket Rip-offs


If you make the land available, they will come. The cargo cult thinking behind the key recommendation of the Commerce Commission’s final report into the supermarket industry would have us believe that if land is made available, a white knight will come riding in over the horizon to create true competition, save us from predatory pricing and obviate the need for structural change in the industry. Dream on. Keep the scale of the problem in mind. The two chains are running the most lucrative supermarket extortion racket pricing operation in the entire OECD...
More>>



 
 

Government: Fast-tracks Support For Ukrainians
The Government is putting in place fast-track measures to support Ukrainians to remain in New Zealand or to return here immediately. “New Zealand was one of the first to give humanitarian support to Ukrainians when Russia invaded... More>>


Luxon: State Of The Nation Address
Kia ora koutou katoa, Da jia hao, Namaste, Sat Sri Akal, Assalamu alaikum, Talofa lava, Malo e lelei, and good morning everyone. Thank you so much for joining me here today. First, I want to acknowledge that everyone has been shaken by the unprovoked and senseless attack on Ukraine... More>>


National: Woods Must Act On Kāinga Ora Cover Up
The Housing Minister must act to restore confidence in Kāinga Ora after a Public Service Commission investigation concluded that the agency repeatedly failed to meet the standards expected of a public service agency, National’s Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>

Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 