4.15pm Update - Arthur's Pass Fire
Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 4:22 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Just after midday today, Fire and Emergency was called to
a vegetation fire on Riversdale Road, Arthurs Pass. The fire
is contained and around 20ha, including in mānuka shrub on
public conservation land. Five helicopters and around 15
firefighters are at the scene and we are working closely
with Department of Conservation. A fire investigator is on
the way to investigate the cause and origin of the
fire.
District Manager Dave Stackhouse says it is a
reminder for everyone at how quickly fire can spread and get
out of control.
www.checkitsalright.nz
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
If you make the land available, they will come. The cargo cult thinking behind the key recommendation of the Commerce Commission’s final report into the supermarket industry would have us believe that if land is made available, a white knight will come riding in over the horizon to create true competition, save us from predatory pricing and obviate the need for structural change in the industry. Dream on. Keep the scale of the problem in mind. The two chains are running the most lucrative supermarket extortion racket pricing operation in the entire OECD... More>>