Name Release - Elgin Crash
Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 5:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the man killed in a crash on Beach
Road East in Elgin on 5 March.
He was Blair Duncan
Spain, aged 51, of Wakanui.
Our thoughts are with his
whānau and loved ones.
An investigation into the
circumstances of the crash is
ongoing.
