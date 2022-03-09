Serious Crash, North Road, Dunedin - Southern

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on North Road near Northumerland Street, Dunedin.

The crash occurred at about 4:15pm.

Initial indications are that one person has serious injuries.

The road is closed, with diversions in place for northbound traffic on Islington Street and southbound traffic on Blacks Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay travel.

