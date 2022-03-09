Serious Crash, North Road, Dunedin - Southern
Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 6:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash
involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on North Road near
Northumerland Street, Dunedin.
The crash occurred at
about 4:15pm.
Initial indications are that one person
has serious injuries.
The road is closed, with
diversions in place for northbound traffic on Islington
Street and southbound traffic on Blacks
Road.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay
travel.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
If you make the land available, they will come. The cargo cult thinking behind the key recommendation of the Commerce Commission’s final report into the supermarket industry would have us believe that if land is made available, a white knight will come riding in over the horizon to create true competition, save us from predatory pricing and obviate the need for structural change in the industry. Dream on. Keep the scale of the problem in mind. The two chains are running the most lucrative supermarket extortion racket pricing operation in the entire OECD... More>>