Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

QLDC Achieves Accreditation As A Committed Welcoming Community

Thursday, 10 March 2022, 9:47 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has become one of just ten local councils nationwide to achieve accreditation under Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) Welcoming Communities Waharoa ki nga Hapori programme.

QLDC Welcoming Communities Coordinator Silvia Dancose said it’s an important milestone on the district’s journey to creating an environment where all residents can thrive and feel a sense of belonging.

“I’m very proud that our district has reached the first of four stages that make up the programme’s accreditation – Committed, Established, Advanced and Excelling. As a Committed Welcoming Community, INZ has recognised that our district values newcomers and is committed to building a welcoming and inclusive community,” she said.

“Even though we have always attracted a diverse population from all corners of the world there is so much more we can do to embrace and celebrate this diversity as we progress to other stages of accreditation.”

QLDC formally joined the programme last year, holding small ceremonies in Queenstown and Wānaka in November which also acknowledged local residents who had recently become New Zealand citizens.

“Since then we’ve held an online hui with full participation from our newcomer groups, and later this month we’ll be inviting expressions of interest to be part of a Welcoming Communities Advisory Group. This group will help guide the creation of a Welcoming Plan for the whole district,” said Ms. Dancose.

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult welcomed the accreditation, saying the programme will help foster strong connections and celebrate the variety of ethnicities that makes this part of Aotearoa New Zealand so special.

“Our participation in Welcoming Communities ticks so many boxes in terms of our vision to be a unique place with an inspiring future, especially the principles of thriving people, opportunities for all and pride in sharing our places,” he said.

“I have to admit I was initially surprised, but delighted, to learn there are 18 established newcomer groups already operating in our district. I’m aiming to meet with all of the ethnic community leaders personally in the coming months to continue building our relationships and support them in terms of making their voices heard and their contributions respected and valued.”

“In the meantime I would encourage anyone new to our district or originally from another part of the world to reach out to Silvia. They can be assured of a warm welcome,” said Mayor Boult.

QLDC is one of 14 councils currently involved in the Welcoming Communities programme, joining two others at Stage 1 and seven at Stage 2. Four member councils are yet to progress to accreditation.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Supermarket Rip-offs


If you make the land available, they will come. The cargo cult thinking behind the key recommendation of the Commerce Commission’s final report into the supermarket industry would have us believe that if land is made available, a white knight will come riding in over the horizon to create true competition, save us from predatory pricing and obviate the need for structural change in the industry. Dream on. Keep the scale of the problem in mind. The two chains are running the most lucrative supermarket extortion racket pricing operation in the entire OECD...
More>>



 
 

Government: Isolation Period Reduced From 10 To 7 Days; Third Vaccine Becomes Available
The isolation period for COVID-19 cases and their household contacts will be reduced from 10 to seven days, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins announced today. “We remain committed to reducing the spread of Omicron to protect our health system and each other... More>>


Government: Fast-tracks Support For Ukrainians
The Government is putting in place fast-track measures to support Ukrainians to remain in New Zealand or to return here immediately. “New Zealand was one of the first to give humanitarian support to Ukrainians when Russia invaded... More>>


Luxon: State Of The Nation Address
Kia ora koutou katoa, Da jia hao, Namaste, Sat Sri Akal, Assalamu alaikum, Talofa lava, Malo e lelei, and good morning everyone. Thank you so much for joining me here today. First, I want to acknowledge that everyone has been shaken by the unprovoked and senseless attack on Ukraine... More>>



Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 