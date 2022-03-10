Homicide Investigation Launched, Nelson

Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony McCoy:

A homicide investigation, has been launched after the death of a man at a rural property in Hope yesterday.

Tasman Police arrived at the property on Edens Road at 7:30am on Wednesday.

A 56-year-old man was located deceased.

A scene examination is being carried out by Police and is expected to last several days.

Enquiries are underway to establish exactly what occurred and to identify those responsible.

Police would like to speak with anyone who might have information about the incident or those involved.

Anyone with information which could assist Police in our investigation should call 105 and refer to case number 220309/6803.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

