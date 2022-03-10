Homicide Investigation Launched, Nelson
Thursday, 10 March 2022, 11:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony McCoy:
A homicide
investigation, has been launched after the death of a man at
a rural property in Hope yesterday.
Tasman Police
arrived at the property on Edens Road at 7:30am on
Wednesday.
A 56-year-old man was located
deceased.
A scene examination is being carried out by
Police and is expected to last several days.
Enquiries
are underway to establish exactly what occurred and to
identify those responsible.
Police would like to speak
with anyone who might have information about the incident or
those involved.
Anyone with information which could
assist Police in our investigation should call 105 and refer
to case number 220309/6803.
You can also share
information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
If you make the land available, they will come. The cargo cult thinking behind the key recommendation of the Commerce Commission’s final report into the supermarket industry would have us believe that if land is made available, a white knight will come riding in over the horizon to create true competition, save us from predatory pricing and obviate the need for structural change in the industry. Dream on. Keep the scale of the problem in mind. The two chains are running the most lucrative supermarket extortion racket pricing operation in the entire OECD... More>>