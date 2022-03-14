Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

More Wilding Pine Control Targeted For Coromandel Peninsula

Monday, 14 March 2022, 10:10 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Waikato Regional Council has started wilding pine control in new locations in the Coromandel Peninsula.

The control work in Opito Bay and Whenuakite is part of operations on the peninsula that received funding through the Ministry of Primary Industries’ wilding pine control programme, with work already completed at Black Jack Reserve and on AhuAhu/Great Mercury Island.

Control work continues on the Matarangi Bluff Scenic Reserve.

The funding for the control work in Opito Bay and other parts of the Kūaotunu Peninsula was applied for by Kūaotunu Peninsula Trust with support from the Opito Bay Ratepayers Association, Project Kiwi Trust and Rings Beach Wetland Group.

In Whenuakite, the control sites are on a total of about 108 hectares of private land in Boat Harbour Road.

Waikato Regional Council project manager Clark McMichael says the targeted areas have sparse to dense mature coning trees which will be controlled by drilling and filling with herbicide or chainsawing. Seedlings and smaller trees will be hand pulled or hand sawn.

“Wilding pines are a threat to biodiversity and the primary sector and, if nothing is done to control them, within 30 years they will have taken over significant parts of New Zealand’s iconic landscapes and unique natural habitats,” says Mr McMichael.

Wilding pines spread prolifically from seed and grow fast to form a dense canopy which shades the forest floor, killing and preventing the growth of all other plant species and displacing the habitat of native animal species.

The Coromandel Peninsula has many iconic New Zealand native species, including Coromandel brown kiwi, kākā, long-tailed bats and kauri.

“Wilding pine control also presents potential risk to these species through disturbance, so we have surveyed the sites for their presence and have strict procedures in place where they exist.

“No wilding pines will be felled where kākā or kiwi are nesting or bats roosting – control will be by drill and fill – and clean hygiene protocols for kauri protection will be carried out by contractors working near kauri.”

The Government in 2020 allocated funding of $100 million over four years to expand the National Wilding Conifer Control Programme. This funding is managed by Biosecurity New Zealand, which is a business management unit of the Ministry for Primary Industries.

About $1.3m went towards nine community projects in Coromandel and Taupō. To find out more about the community projects in the Waikato go to waikatoregion.govt.nz/wilding-pines.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Peace Flotilla And The Oligarch


As the peace flotilla converges on the Northland luxury resort owned by Russian steel magnate Alexander Abramov, the government is putting in place the full and final legal framework for extending the sanctions on Russia, which may (or may not) include the ability to freeze and seize Abramov’s assets. While Abramov does not seem to belong within Vladimir Putin’s inner circle of major oligarchs, his case is instructive...
More>>



 
 

Government: New Zealand Passes Historic Russia Sanctions Act
Parliament has unanimously passed historic sanctions legislation in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine. “New Zealand unequivocally condemns the Putin regime... More>>



National: Hipkins Breaches Privacy Against MFAT Instruction
New information reveals that Chris Hipkins not only breached Charlotte Bellis’ privacy by releasing her personal details, but also ignored Ministry of Foreign Affairs instruction that those details were ‘not for public comment’, National’s Covid-19 spokesperson Chris Bishop says... More>>

Government: Isolation Period Reduced From 10 To 7 Days; Third Vaccine Becomes Available
The isolation period for COVID-19 cases and their household contacts will be reduced from 10 to seven days, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins announced today. “We remain committed to reducing the spread of Omicron to protect our health system and each other... More>>

Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 