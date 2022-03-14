Witnesses Sought Following Serious Crash, Marlborough

Marlborough Police are seeking witnesses to a serious crash in Grovetown on 13 March.

The crash occurred on Vickerman Street on Sunday afternoon.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blenheim Police.

Information can also be provided to 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 and referencing file number 220314/2309.

© Scoop Media

