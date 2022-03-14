Witnesses Sought Following Serious Crash, Marlborough
Monday, 14 March 2022, 5:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Marlborough Police are seeking witnesses to a serious
crash in Grovetown on 13 March.
The crash occurred on
Vickerman Street on Sunday afternoon.
Enquiries into
the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and Police
would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the
incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact
Blenheim Police.
Information can also be provided to
105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111
and referencing file number
220314/2309.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Clearly, no-one should underestimate the political pulling power of a suit offering tax cuts. Last week’s rise of Christopher Luxon and the National Party in the polls is consistent, at least. John Key, Luxon’s mentor, also rode into office on the promise of tax cuts that also turned out to significantly benefit the rich – and we all paid for them afterwards with nine years of rising social deficits, crumbling infrastructure, polluted waterways and a rundown health system that left us totally unprepared for the pandemic. The good old days. Can Christopher Luxon bring them back again?.. More>>