Update - Disorder Incident, Waikato Expressway
Tuesday, 15 March 2022, 2:28 pm
Police are continuing to appeal to the public for footage
of the incident, specifically of the assault
itself.
“If you witnessed this crime and have
footage, please take a few minutes to upload what you
captured on either your phone or dashcam.
This helps
Police ensure that we have the most accurate information of
what happened on the Waikato Expressway on Friday 11 March"
says Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley.
Police can
confirm the man critically injured on the Waikato Expressway
yesterday was not dragged from his vehicle.
Pitkethley
says "we now understand he stopped his vehicle and got out
of it immediately prior to being assaulted by a group of
people thanks to witnesses who have come
forward."
Police are committed to keeping New Zealand
roads safe and holding offenders to account and would like
to thank everyone that has taken the time to submit video
evidence so far.
The victim remains in a critical but
stable condition in hospital.
Footage can be uploaded
via this link here: https://rangiriri.nzpolice.org/
