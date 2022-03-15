Update - Disorder Incident, Waikato Expressway

Police are continuing to appeal to the public for footage of the incident, specifically of the assault itself.

“If you witnessed this crime and have footage, please take a few minutes to upload what you captured on either your phone or dashcam.

This helps Police ensure that we have the most accurate information of what happened on the Waikato Expressway on Friday 11 March" says Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley.

Police can confirm the man critically injured on the Waikato Expressway yesterday was not dragged from his vehicle.

Pitkethley says "we now understand he stopped his vehicle and got out of it immediately prior to being assaulted by a group of people thanks to witnesses who have come forward."

Police are committed to keeping New Zealand roads safe and holding offenders to account and would like to thank everyone that has taken the time to submit video evidence so far.

The victim remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Footage can be uploaded via this link here: https://rangiriri.nzpolice.org/

