Sky Tower Lights Up For Heart Kids

On Friday, the Sky Tower will flash red to mimic a beating heart in support of Little Heart Day, the Heart Kids NZ annual appeal.

Each week in Aotearoa, 12 families are told their child has a heart condition. This can be a condition they are born with or can include previously healthy children who illnesses such as Kawasaki Disease or Rheumatic Fever.

Heart Kids NZ receives no government funding and are reliant on the generosity of the public to provide funds.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

