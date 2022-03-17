Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Transmission Gully Finally Opening A Much-needed Boost For Kāpiti

Thursday, 17 March 2022, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Confirmation that Transmission Gully is to finally open at the end of the month is wonderful news for Kāpiti, which is growing in population and increasingly in need of more resilient transport links, Mayor K Gurunathan says.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has announced the long-awaited and much-delayed expressway will open later this month.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve got excited about the prospect of the road opening, and it feels a bit like déjà vu, but I am confident this is the real deal and something we can be genuinely excited about,” Mayor Gurunathan says.

“The planning, construction and protracted sign-off process needed to get the road open has tested everyone’s patience, especially those of us in Kāpiti.

“We are pleased the agencies involved have managed to balance the need to achieve high standards with getting the road open.

“It really can’t come soon enough with more and more people calling Kāpiti home and a series of accidents and weather events causing major disruption through the region recently.

“Kāpiti whanau need to know when we are going into Wellington, as many of us do every day, that if things go wrong, we can expect to be able get home safely in a reasonable time. This new road will give us the security we need.”

Mayor Gurunathan says eager motorists should take a breath before heading out to test drive the new road when it opens.

“Many will be keen to get onto Transmission Gully and see first-hand what promises to be a spectacular feat of engineering and a gamechanger for the Wellington region but let’s avoid snarling up our local roads on day one by having a bit of patience.

“We’ve waited this long, we can give it a few more days before going on a tiki tour. There will be plenty of time to drive it in the years to come.”

Transport portfolio holder Councillor James Cootes says apart from increased resilience Transmission Gully will bring an economic boost for Kāpiti.

“It’s going to make it faster, easier, safer and cheaper to get people and goods in and out of Kāpiti,” Cr Cootes says.

“Kāpiti is a wonderful district with a special vibe and many unique selling points. Growth is bringing opportunities for new and different businesses and initiatives, something we are seeing across the district.

“Transmission Gully is only going to add to the attractiveness of Kāpiti as a place to live, work and play. We look forward to seeing it finally open and reaping the much-anticipated rewards.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Covid Research, And Jane Campion


As the Omicron wave sweeps across the land, here’s a quick overview of some of the latest vaccine news and research findings. 1. Omicron vaccine: Over the course of the past week, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has been doing the rounds of the US media circuit talking about Pfizer’s next vaccine. Reportedly, the trial data will be being sent to the FDA for evaluation and approval towards the end of this month..
More>>



 
 

Government: Reopens New Zealand For Tourism
The Government is bringing forward the date for opening the border to tourists in time for the Australian school holidays, in a move that will help accelerate the economic recovery from COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Simon Bridges Retiring From Politics
Simon Bridges is announcing he is retiring from politics and will leave Parliament in the coming weeks. Mr Bridges is currently the MP for Tauranga and National’s Finance spokesperson... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Cuts 25c A Litre Off Fuel Excise In Cost Of Living Relief Package
The Government will cut 25 cents a litre off fuel for three months as part of a cost of living package aimed at giving Kiwi families immediate relief through the current global energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National:Willis Appointed National’s Finance Spokesperson
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon today announced Nicola Willis as National’s new Finance spokesperson. “Kiwis are going backwards under Labour, and Nicola will take the Government to task... More>>


Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 