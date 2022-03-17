Transmission Gully Finally Opening A Much-needed Boost For Kāpiti

Confirmation that Transmission Gully is to finally open at the end of the month is wonderful news for Kāpiti, which is growing in population and increasingly in need of more resilient transport links, Mayor K Gurunathan says.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has announced the long-awaited and much-delayed expressway will open later this month.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve got excited about the prospect of the road opening, and it feels a bit like déjà vu, but I am confident this is the real deal and something we can be genuinely excited about,” Mayor Gurunathan says.

“The planning, construction and protracted sign-off process needed to get the road open has tested everyone’s patience, especially those of us in Kāpiti.

“We are pleased the agencies involved have managed to balance the need to achieve high standards with getting the road open.

“It really can’t come soon enough with more and more people calling Kāpiti home and a series of accidents and weather events causing major disruption through the region recently.

“Kāpiti whanau need to know when we are going into Wellington, as many of us do every day, that if things go wrong, we can expect to be able get home safely in a reasonable time. This new road will give us the security we need.”

Mayor Gurunathan says eager motorists should take a breath before heading out to test drive the new road when it opens.

“Many will be keen to get onto Transmission Gully and see first-hand what promises to be a spectacular feat of engineering and a gamechanger for the Wellington region but let’s avoid snarling up our local roads on day one by having a bit of patience.

“We’ve waited this long, we can give it a few more days before going on a tiki tour. There will be plenty of time to drive it in the years to come.”

Transport portfolio holder Councillor James Cootes says apart from increased resilience Transmission Gully will bring an economic boost for Kāpiti.

“It’s going to make it faster, easier, safer and cheaper to get people and goods in and out of Kāpiti,” Cr Cootes says.

“Kāpiti is a wonderful district with a special vibe and many unique selling points. Growth is bringing opportunities for new and different businesses and initiatives, something we are seeing across the district.

“Transmission Gully is only going to add to the attractiveness of Kāpiti as a place to live, work and play. We look forward to seeing it finally open and reaping the much-anticipated rewards.”

