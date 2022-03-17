Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Plays Role In Government Fund To Kick-start Tourism

Thursday, 17 March 2022, 6:15 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has been appointed as one of four lead agencies in the South Island that will administer a $49m kick-start fund on behalf of the Government. The fund will support businesses to prepare for the return of international visitors.

Minister of Tourism, Hon Stuart Nash made the announcement today following the confirmation yesterday of dates for reopening New Zealand’s international borders.

“The $49 million kick-start fund is now available for those businesses who are ready to scale up operations or come out of hibernation to prepare for the return of international visitors, starting with vaccinated Australian travellers from 11.59pm on 12 April,” he said.

A grant valued between $10,000 and $50,000 is available to eligible businesses in Westland, Southland, Kaikōura, Mackenzie and Queenstown Lakes Districts.

QLDC Economic Development Manager Peter Harris said that Council will operate as a funding channel in this district with grant payments to qualifying businesses being made via its finance department, but it was not handling applications themselves.

“We’re are pleased to be able to play our part in helping distribute this government funding. Applications open on 1 April and the first step for local businesses is to register with Otago Regional Business Partners who will make contact and help work out if they are eligible for funding,” he said.

“Council is not involved in assessing the eligibility of applicants which will be managed by an independent organisation, nor is there any cost to ratepayers from our involvement which is being funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.”

The fund is part of the three business initiatives available in five South Island communities and was launched last year as part of the Government’s Tourism Communities: Support, Recovery and Re-set Plan.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the tourism kick-start fund and how to apply locally should visit the Business South website at www.business-south.org.nz/tourism-communities-support-recovery-and-re-set-plan. Business South hosts Regional Business Partners and is the organisation formed after the merger of the Otago Chamber of Commerce and the Otago Southland Employers Association.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Covid Research, And Jane Campion


As the Omicron wave sweeps across the land, here’s a quick overview of some of the latest vaccine news and research findings. 1. Omicron vaccine: Over the course of the past week, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has been doing the rounds of the US media circuit talking about Pfizer’s next vaccine. Reportedly, the trial data will be being sent to the FDA for evaluation and approval towards the end of this month..
More>>



 
 

Government: Reopens New Zealand For Tourism
The Government is bringing forward the date for opening the border to tourists in time for the Australian school holidays, in a move that will help accelerate the economic recovery from COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Simon Bridges Retiring From Politics
Simon Bridges is announcing he is retiring from politics and will leave Parliament in the coming weeks. Mr Bridges is currently the MP for Tauranga and National’s Finance spokesperson... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Cuts 25c A Litre Off Fuel Excise In Cost Of Living Relief Package
The Government will cut 25 cents a litre off fuel for three months as part of a cost of living package aimed at giving Kiwi families immediate relief through the current global energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National:Willis Appointed National’s Finance Spokesperson
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon today announced Nicola Willis as National’s new Finance spokesperson. “Kiwis are going backwards under Labour, and Nicola will take the Government to task... More>>


Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 