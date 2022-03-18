Serious Crash, State Highway 1, Manakau - Central

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Manakau.

The crash involving a truck and two cars occurred at about 5.15pm.

Initial indications are that several people have been injured.

The road is partially blocked and significant delays are expected.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay travel.

