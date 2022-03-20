Witnesses sought to East Tamaki incident
Sunday, 20 March 2022, 2:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in Lady
Fisher Place, East Tamaki in the early hours of this
morning.
Police were called to a report of a person being
injured at an address on Lady Fisher Place at around
1:40am.
No persons were present on Police arrival, but an
amount of blood was located at the address.
A scene
examination is underway to establish what has
occurred.
Police have concerns for the injured party.
We would like to hear from anyone who was present at the
address last night or anyone who has information that could
assist our enquiries.
Information can be passed on to
Police by contacting 105 quoting file number 220320/3367,
calling the Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 2611321 or
by calling Crime Stoppers anonymous on 0800 555
111.
