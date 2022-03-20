Witnesses sought to East Tamaki incident

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in Lady Fisher Place, East Tamaki in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to a report of a person being injured at an address on Lady Fisher Place at around 1:40am.

No persons were present on Police arrival, but an amount of blood was located at the address.

A scene examination is underway to establish what has occurred.

Police have concerns for the injured party.

We would like to hear from anyone who was present at the address last night or anyone who has information that could assist our enquiries.

Information can be passed on to Police by contacting 105 quoting file number 220320/3367, calling the Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 2611321 or by calling Crime Stoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111.

