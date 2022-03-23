Name Releases - North Cape Boating Tragedy

Police can now confirm the identities of the five people whose bodies were recovered from the water during a search operation in North Cape this week.

They were:

- Geoffrey James Allen, aged 72, from Cambridge

- Mark Kenneth Sanders, aged 43, from Te Awamutu

- Michael Patrick Lovett, aged 72, from Cambridge

- Richard Eldon Bright, aged 63, from Cambridge

- Mark Keith Walker, aged 41, from Cambridge

Our deepest condolences go out to the families of these victims.

Police and Victim Support continue to provide support to their families, as well as for the survivors of this tragedy.

Post mortem examinations for some of the deceased commenced yesterday and these will continue today.

The deaths will be referred to the Coroner and Police are continuing to make enquiries into the incident on behalf of the Coroner.

