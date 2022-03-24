Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police enquiries continue into Glen Innes firearms incident

Thursday, 24 March 2022, 1:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Jim Wilson, Area Commander, Auckland City East:

The Police investigation is continuing into a shooting incident that occurred
in Glen Innes early this morning.

Police have been conducting a scene examination at the Heatherbank Street
property this morning and a scene guard remains in place.

An area canvass has also got underway, with Police looking to speak with
residents and canvass for any CCTV footage.

Five people hospitalised following the incident remain in Auckland City
Hospital. The two people seriously injured will undergo surgery over the
coming days.

Three other people are receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this stage in relation to the firearms incident.

One arrest was made this morning after Police allegedly found a man in
possession of a large quantity of cannabis.

This man was seen fleeing the Heatherbank Street property by the Police
helicopter, Eagle, before staff approached the address.

The 21-year-old was located in the nearby area and has since been charged
with possession for supply of cannabis. He is due to appear in the Auckland
District Court later this month.

The Police investigation is still in the early stages of establishing what
has led to this incident occurring. As part of this Police are still working
to ascertain whether the firearms incident and discovery of the cannabis are
connected.

Our focus is on establishing the facts and we would remind people that
speculation is not helpful to the overall enquiry.

Police are reassuring the Glen Innes community that there will be an
increased presence over the coming days.

There will be people who know those who are involved and we urge them to come
forward and speak to Police.

Anyone with information is reassured that they can speak to Police in
confidence.

People with information or who witnessed any suspicious activity are asked to
call 105 quoting the file number 220324/7219.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by
calling 0800 555 111.

