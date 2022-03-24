Police enquiries continue into Glen Innes firearms incident
Inspector Jim Wilson, Area Commander, Auckland City East:
The Police investigation is continuing into a
shooting incident that occurred
in Glen Innes early this morning.
Police have been conducting a scene examination
at the Heatherbank Street
property this morning and a scene guard remains in place.
An area canvass has also got
underway, with Police looking to speak with
residents and canvass for any CCTV footage.
Five people hospitalised
following the incident remain in Auckland City
Hospital. The two people seriously injured will undergo surgery over the
coming days.
Three other people are receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made at this stage in relation to the firearms incident.
One arrest was made this morning after Police
allegedly found a man in
possession of a large quantity of cannabis.
This man was seen fleeing the Heatherbank
Street property by the Police
helicopter, Eagle, before staff approached the address.
The 21-year-old was located
in the nearby area and has since been charged
with possession for supply of cannabis. He is due to appear in the Auckland
District Court later this month.
The
Police investigation is still in the early stages of
establishing what
has led to this incident occurring. As part of this Police are still working
to ascertain whether the firearms incident and discovery of the cannabis are
connected.
Our focus is on establishing the facts
and we would remind people that
speculation is not helpful to the overall enquiry.
Police are reassuring the
Glen Innes community that there will be an
increased presence over the coming days.
There will be people who
know those who are involved and we urge them to
come
forward and speak to Police.
Anyone with
information is reassured that they can speak to Police
in
confidence.
People with information or who witnessed
any suspicious activity are asked to
call 105 quoting the file number 220324/7219.
Information can also be provided
anonymously through Crime Stoppers by
calling 0800 555 111.