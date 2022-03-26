Homicide Investigation Launched, Gisborne

Area Manager Investigations Detective Sergeant Daniel

Kirk:

A homicide investigation has been launched after the death of a woman on Titoki Street, Gisborne.

Gisborne Police were called to reports of an altercation on Titoki Street overnight.

Upon arrival Police located a 36-year-old woman dead at the scene.

Enquiries are underway to establish exactly what occurred.

Police are still seeking those involved and want to reassure the public that we are committed to locating this offender/s.

We believe this includes specific groups of people and it's not believed there is any risk to the wider public.

A scene examination is being carried out by Police today.

More information will be provided when available.

