Homicide Investigation Launched, Gisborne
Saturday, 26 March 2022, 2:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Area Manager Investigations Detective Sergeant
Daniel
Kirk:
A homicide investigation has been
launched after the death of a woman on Titoki Street,
Gisborne.
Gisborne Police were called to reports of an
altercation on Titoki Street overnight.
Upon arrival
Police located a 36-year-old woman dead at the
scene.
Enquiries are underway to establish exactly
what occurred.
Police are still seeking those involved
and want to reassure the public that we are committed to
locating this offender/s.
We believe this includes
specific groups of people and it's not believed there is any
risk to the wider public.
A scene examination is being
carried out by Police today.
More information will be
provided when
available.
