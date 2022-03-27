Update: Gisborne Homicide Investigation

Attributed to Area Manager Investigations Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Daniel Kirk.

Police are now able to name the woman who died on Titoki Street, Gisborne on Friday night.

She was Maraea Marata Smith of Gisborne. Sadly, Maraea died on her 36th birthday.

Police are continuing to seek those involved and have been conducting reassurance patrols in the area.

Police would like to speak with anyone who might have information about the incident or those involved.

Anyone with information which could assist Police in our investigation should call 105 and refer to case number 220326/4039.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

