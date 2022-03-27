Update: Gisborne Homicide Investigation
Sunday, 27 March 2022, 6:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Area Manager Investigations Acting
Detective Senior Sergeant Daniel Kirk.
Police are
now able to name the woman who died on Titoki Street,
Gisborne on Friday night.
She was Maraea Marata Smith
of Gisborne. Sadly, Maraea died on her 36th
birthday.
Police are continuing to seek those involved
and have been conducting reassurance patrols in the
area.
Police would like to speak with anyone who might
have information about the incident or those
involved.
Anyone with information which could assist
Police in our investigation should call 105 and refer to
case number 220326/4039.
You can also share
information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
