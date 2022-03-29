Have you seen Aria?

Auckland City Police are seeking the public’s
assistance in locating Aria Bridger. The 13-year-old
is currently missing from the central Auckland area and
was last seen in Grafton on Thursday 24
March.
She
was last seen wearing a red tracksuit, purple shoes and a
black backpack. Police enquiries have been ongoing to
locate Aria and we have concerns for her
wellbeing. Anyone who sees Aria should call us
immediately on 111. Otherwise anyone with information
on her whereabouts can contact Police on 105 quoting file
number 220324/9994.
