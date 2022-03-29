Have you seen Aria?



Auckland City Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Aria

Bridger.

The 13-year-old is currently missing from the central Auckland area and was

last seen in Grafton on Thursday 24 March.



She was last seen wearing a red tracksuit, purple shoes and a black backpack.

Police enquiries have been ongoing to locate Aria and we have concerns for

her wellbeing.

Anyone who sees Aria should call us immediately on 111. Otherwise anyone with

information on her whereabouts can contact Police on 105 quoting file number

220324/9994.

