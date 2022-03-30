Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hutt City Council Seeks Feedback On New Transport Strategy

Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 4:05 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Today Hutt City Council launched an engagement survey on the draft of its Integrated Transport Strategy. The strategy, which has been developed based on prior community engagement, will set the overall vision and direction for future transport developments in Lower Hutt.

Lower Hutt is facing some real transport challenges: congestion, a growing population, and the impacts of climate change. This strategy aims to address these in a balanced and integrated way, and the survey gives Lower Hutt residents an opportunity to contribute to the approach and possible actions for future transport improvements that will make their lives easier.

For two weeks residents will have a chance to provide feedback on the strategy, including its guiding principles, the areas of focus and the actions that Hutt City Council could take towards making improvements in each area.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says this will be the first time that Hutt City Council will have an overarching transport strategy to guide future transport planning and investment in the city.

"When it comes to fixing our transport challenges in Lower Hutt, we need a bold and ambitious plan to set out how we will deal with the growth we’re experiencing and the increased congestion it brings," says Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry.

"The Integrated Transport Strategy outlines our vision, and strategic direction for responding to these challenges by laying out an integrated approach to delivering land use planning, transport planning, investment, and encouraging behaviour change. Ultimately, we need the community’s help to produce a strategy that not only tackles congestion, but also encourages more cycling, walking, and other active ways of getting around Lower Hutt."

Hutt City Council Chief Executive Jo Miller says that all the city’s future transport projects are interconnected as part of the same network, so an integrated approach is key.

"We have worked closely with local communities, key stakeholders and Mana Whenua in our first round of consultation to understand the challenges and priorities of users of our current transport system. We’re looking forward to hearing more from everyone who lives in our city on the strategy, and we'd like to know if the key shifts we’re proposing, like creating people-focused liveable streets around key transport hubs and local centres, are supported."

The survey is live at hutt.city/betterconnections and will close on 12 April 2022.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Oscars, And How An Iran Deal Could Mean Cheaper Petrol


Uh oh. In an embarrassing case of counting chickens prematurely, the government had sent a delegation to Hollywood to capitalise on the expected Oscar coronation of The Power of the Dog. In the end, the film got only one win – Jane Campion as Best Director - from its twelve nominations. Could be wrong, but I think that makes it the first film since The Graduate ( 55 years ago!) to take home the Best Director award and nothing else. In fact, considering how Dune cleaned up the technical awards, Campion was possibly fortunate that the Academy had, in its infinite wisdom, chosen to exclude Dune director Denis Villeneuve from the Best Director category...
More>>



 
 


Government: A Major Step Towards A Fairer System For New Zealand Workers
The Government has taken another step today on its pre-election commitment to lift incomes and improve working conditions of everyday kiwis with the introduction of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill to Parliament... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Ministry Acted Unreasonably Over Consultation On Erebus Memorial Site
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage acted unreasonably by not consulting more widely before forming a preference for a location for the proposed National Erebus Memorial in Auckland... More>>



ACT: Proposes Referendum On Co-governance
This election, ACT will be campaigning for a referendum on co-governance,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “ACT proposes that the next Government pass legislation defining the Principles of the Treaty, in particularly their effect on democratic institutions... More>>


Labour: Louisa Wall Resigns From Parliament National Louisa Wall has today confirmed her intention to resign from parliament, drawing to a close a significant 14 year parliamentary term. First elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP, she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020... More>>


Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>



Government: Plan To Lift Student Achievement In Maths And Literacy
The Government has a plan to improve how and what our kids are learning at school, Education and Associate Education Ministers Chris Hipkins, Jan Tinetti and Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 