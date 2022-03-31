Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police seeking sightings of wanted Auckland man

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 11:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police


Police continue to appeal to the public to help locate Jeremy Simm.

He was due to appear in the Auckland District Court this week on burglary 
charges, however has failed to appear.

There are now warrants for his arrest in relation to 20 offences across 
Tamaki Makaurau. Police understand Jeremy is an active offender and we 
believe he will be able to assist us with our enquiries.

Jeremy is known to frequent different areas across Auckland, with strong ties 
to the Counties Manukau area.

However, he has most recently been seen near Richardson Road, Central 
Auckland.

The 29-year-old is described as small to medium build.

We urge anyone who has seen Jeremy or has any information about his 
whereabouts to contact Police on 105, or if you discover Jeremy committing an 
offence, call 111 immediately.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers anonymously on 
0800 555 111.

