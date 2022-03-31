Police seeking sightings of wanted Auckland man
Police continue to appeal to the public to help locate Jeremy Simm.
He was due to appear in the Auckland District
Court this week on burglary
charges, however has failed to appear.
There are now warrants for his arrest in
relation to 20 offences across
Tamaki Makaurau. Police understand Jeremy is an active offender and we
believe he will be able to assist us with our enquiries.
Jeremy is known to frequent different areas
across Auckland, with strong ties
to the Counties Manukau area.
However, he has most recently been seen
near Richardson Road, Central
Auckland.
The 29-year-old is described as small to medium build.
We
urge anyone who has seen Jeremy or has any information about
his
whereabouts to contact Police on 105, or if you discover Jeremy committing an
offence, call 111 immediately.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crimestoppers anonymously on
0800 555 111.