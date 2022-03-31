Police seeking sightings of wanted Auckland man



Police continue to appeal to the public to help locate Jeremy Simm.

He was due to appear in the Auckland District Court this week on burglary

charges, however has failed to appear.

There are now warrants for his arrest in relation to 20 offences across

Tamaki Makaurau. Police understand Jeremy is an active offender and we

believe he will be able to assist us with our enquiries.

Jeremy is known to frequent different areas across Auckland, with strong ties

to the Counties Manukau area.

However, he has most recently been seen near Richardson Road, Central

Auckland.

The 29-year-old is described as small to medium build.

We urge anyone who has seen Jeremy or has any information about his

whereabouts to contact Police on 105, or if you discover Jeremy committing an

offence, call 111 immediately.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers anonymously on

0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

