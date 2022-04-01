Police Remind Manawatu Residents To Secure Their Car
Manawatu Criminal Investigation
Branch Detective Sergeant Carl Newton:
In recent weeks, Manawatu Police
have noticed an increase in vehicle related
crime in the wider Manawatu region.
Since the beginning of
2022, approximately 350 vehicles have been stolen
as
well as a number of trailers.
Police
believe a number of these thefts can be attributed to a
comparatively
small number offenders.
Since
the start of the year, six offenders have been positively
identified as
collectively committing over 80 vehicle offences in the region.
Police are committed
to actively investigating vehicle theft and
holding
offenders to account.
However, Police
cannot be everywhere at once and cannot deter
opportunistic
thieves on our own.
Police urge
people to take measures in order to prevent their car from
being
stolen in the first place.
Detective
Sergeant Carl Newton says “while the vast majority of
stolen cars
are recovered by Police, they are often damaged, and the theft of a vehicle
is not only disruptive but upsetting for many people. Ensuring your vehicle
is secure will cost you nothing and can help to avoid the distress and cost
associated with car theft”.
Taking measures such as ensuring that
when your car is unattended, it is
locked and all valuable items are removed or concealed from view is
important.
If possible, park your vehicle
in a garage, but if it must be parked on the
road, try to park in a well-lit, busy area.
There are also
anti-theft devices that are available for trailers that
will
help prevent theft.
By making your
vehicle more challenging to steal, opportunistic thieves
will
be more likely to leave it alone.
If you
notice suspicious activity around cars, please contact
Police on 111
if it is happening and 105 after the fact.