Police Remind Manawatu Residents To Secure Their Car

Manawatu Criminal Investigation

Branch Detective Sergeant Carl Newton:

In recent weeks, Manawatu Police have noticed an increase in vehicle related

crime in the wider Manawatu region.

Since the beginning of 2022, approximately 350 vehicles have been stolen as

well as a number of trailers.

Police believe a number of these thefts can be attributed to a comparatively

small number offenders.

Since the start of the year, six offenders have been positively identified as

collectively committing over 80 vehicle offences in the region.

Police are committed to actively investigating vehicle theft and holding

offenders to account.

However, Police cannot be everywhere at once and cannot deter opportunistic

thieves on our own.

Police urge people to take measures in order to prevent their car from being

stolen in the first place.

Detective Sergeant Carl Newton says “while the vast majority of stolen cars

are recovered by Police, they are often damaged, and the theft of a vehicle

is not only disruptive but upsetting for many people. Ensuring your vehicle

is secure will cost you nothing and can help to avoid the distress and cost

associated with car theft”.

Taking measures such as ensuring that when your car is unattended, it is

locked and all valuable items are removed or concealed from view is

important.

If possible, park your vehicle in a garage, but if it must be parked on the

road, try to park in a well-lit, busy area.

There are also anti-theft devices that are available for trailers that will

help prevent theft.

By making your vehicle more challenging to steal, opportunistic thieves will

be more likely to leave it alone.

If you notice suspicious activity around cars, please contact Police on 111

if it is happening and 105 after the fact.

© Scoop Media

