Serious Crash, SH10 Kaeo - Northland
Saturday, 2 April 2022, 2:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 10 is closed near Kaeo following a serious
crash.
Emergency services were called to a crash
involving two vehicles south of the Kaeo Bridge at
12.20pm.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and
the road will be closed for some
time.
© Scoop Media
