Update - Serious Crash, SH10 Kaeo - Northland
Saturday, 2 April 2022, 2:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm two people have died following the
serious crash on SH10, near Kaeo, shortly after midday
today.
Three other people were seriously
injured.
The road remains closed, with diversions in
place, while the Serious Crash Unit examines the
scene.
Motorists should continue to avoid the
area.
