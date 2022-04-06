Wanted – Feedback On Proposed New Speed Limits

Consultation starts today on a review of speed limits around our region that will affect our beaches, schools and CBD.

The community is asked for their feedback on these proposed changes by going to Council’s website and filling out a form.

The main reasons for the speed review include new growth areas in our city, safety issues and an emphasis placed on walking and cycling.

It is also something Council has to do in conjunction with the national road safety strategy Road to Zero, which has set targets for Councils that 40 per cent of schools are to have Safe and Appropriate Speeds (SAAS) in place by 2024.

In Tairāwhiti the proposed changes include:

Setting a new speed limit of 20km/h to Makorori Beach and Kaiti Beach

Setting new variable speeds around schools of 30km/h or 40km/h

Setting new reduced speeds in rural areas from 100km/h to 80km/h, 60km/h or 50km/h, where there is new growth, recent crash history or to support walking and cycling and support shown from residents.

Reducing speeds in some rural and urban areas from 70km/h to 50km/h or 30km/h and from 50km to 40km or 30km/h to support walking and cycling, with support shown from residents.

The Statement of Proposal for the Draft Amended Speed Limit Bylaw 2013 was adopted by councillors at a meeting last week..

State highways are under Waka Kotahi and their speed limits are also under review as part of their Road to Zero strategy.

Consultation starts today and runs until 5pm Monday 9 May 2022.

The public hearing to hear submissions is set for 29 June, with a decision to be made at the Council meeting on Thursday 11 August 2022.

For more information on our community’s speed review head to our website.

© Scoop Media

