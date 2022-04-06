Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kāpiti Mayor Welcomes Local Representation Decision

Wednesday, 6 April 2022, 6:23 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan has welcomed the boost to ‘grassroots democracy’ he sees in the Local Government Commission’s just-released decision on the district’s local democratic settings.

The Commission has released its final determination on the Council’s representation arrangements ahead of the 2022 local body elections to be held in October. A copy of the full determination can be found on the Local Government Commission website.

The determination sees the district keeping four wards and five community boards as proposed by Council following its recent representation review. But it makes some changes to the ratio of ward to district-wide councillors and to some ward boundaries.

The Commission maintains the mixed model of representation comprising ten councillors and a mayor but changes the ratio of ward to district-wide councillors from 5:5 to 7:3.

Currently Kāpiti Coast District has five ward councillors and five district-wide, which was proposed to remain. The Commission’s decision adds an extra councillor to both the Waikanae and Paraparaumu Wards and reduces the number of district-wide councillors from five to three.

Ōtaki and Paekākāriki-Raumati Wards will have one councillor each, Waikanae will have two, Paraparaumu three, and three councillors will represent the district as a whole.

The Commission’s ruling changes the proposed boundaries for Te Horo and Raumati to achieve more equal representation under the fair representation rule (known as the ‘+/- 10% rule’). ‘Fair representation’ means each ward councillor should represent a similar number of people, within 10 percent.

Mayor Gurunathan welcomed the determination and “the direction towards localism the Commission has given through its decision during a time when central government reforms are heading towards greater centralisation.

“The reduction of two district wide councillors and distributing them to boost the numbers in both the Waikanae and Paraparaumu wards will increase the focussed representation of these large communities,” Mayor Gurunathan said.

“The creation of the extra community board to service Raumati does the same for grassroots democracy.”

The new representation arrangements will be in place for the local body elections on 8 October.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Feeble Contribution To Russian Sanctions


As the evidence of Russian atrocities in Ukraine mounts up, the West’s rhetoric has tried to keep up with the pace. Is Putin a war criminal? Do the actions of the Russian military– the deliberate shooting of hundreds of civilians, the relentless shelling of residential neighbourhoods, the use of cluster bombs, the systematic use of rape to terrorise the civilian population - qualify as genocide? Having the Biden administration pose such questions would have a lot more credibility if the US actually belonged to the International Court of Justice and recognised its jurisdiction...
More>>



 
 

Government: New Zealand to apply trade sanctions in response to Russian atrocities
As part of the Government’s ongoing response to the conflict in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor have announced significant new sanctions against Russia... More>>


Covid-19 & Government: New Zealand Remains At Red
The Government has received public health advice that now is not yet the time to ease the existing restrictions and drop from Red to Orange. Even though much of the country has likely experienced the peak of the Omicron outbreak, many regions and rural areas around New Zealand are facing an increase in case numbers. .. More>>


Infrastructure NZ: How New Zealand Built Its Housing Crisis
New research from the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga shows how Kiwis laid the foundations of today’s housing crisis over half a century ago. Te Waihanga Economics Director Peter Nunns says that house prices have bolted since 1980... More>>

Tauranga: By-election Date Announced
The Tauranga by-election will be held on Saturday 18 June, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The by-election follows the announcement of the resignation of National MP Hon Simon Bridges... More>>


Government: New Report Confirms The Case For Emissions Reduction Plan
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is clear: we need a plan now to cut our emissions... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Support Further Collective Action By IEA New Zealand will voluntarily release more of its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 