Heavy Rain And Strong Wind Warning Cyclone Fili

Issued at: 9:03pm Monday, 11th April 2022

Heavy Rain Warning for Gisborne - Orange

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Issued: 9:02pm Monday, 11th April 2022

Area: Gisborne

Valid: 7:00pm Tuesday to 10:00pm Wednesday

Expect 150 to 250 of rain to accumulate. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h, but possibly 35mm/h in localised downpours.

Strong Wind Warning for Gisborne - Orange

Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

Issued: 9:02pm Monday, 11th April 2022

Area: Gisborne

Valid: 12:00am Wednesday to 12:00am Thursday

Easterly gales turning southerly gales about late Wednesday morning or afternoon, winds from both directions are forecast to be severe at times, with gusts reaching 120km/h.

