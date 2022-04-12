Heavy Rain And Strong Wind Warning Cyclone Fili
Tuesday, 12 April 2022, 5:55 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Issued at: 9:03pm Monday, 11th April
2022
Heavy Rain Warning for Gisborne -
Orange
Heavy rain may cause streams and
rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also
possible and driving conditions may be
hazardous.
Issued: 9:02pm Monday, 11th April
2022
Area: Gisborne
Valid: 7:00pm Tuesday to 10:00pm
Wednesday
Expect 150 to 250 of rain to accumulate. Peak
rates of 15 to 25mm/h, but possibly 35mm/h in localised
downpours.
Strong Wind Warning for Gisborne -
Orange
Strong wind gusts could damage
trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be
hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and
motorcycles.
Issued: 9:02pm Monday, 11th April
2022
Area: Gisborne
Valid: 12:00am Wednesday to
12:00am Thursday
Easterly gales turning southerly gales
about late Wednesday morning or afternoon, winds from both
directions are forecast to be severe at times, with gusts
reaching
120km/h.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
In recent weeks, barely a day has gone by without Christopher Luxon demonstrating the chasm of ability that exists between the leaders of our two major political parties. When his latest gaffe (on public transport funding) was politely pointed out to him by a NZ Herald journalist, Luxon replied: “ I haven’t really thought too deeply about it, to be honest.” Maybe that should be National’s next election campaign slogan: “Thinking Is For The Liberal Elite: Vote National!” For a party that claims to disdain mediocrity, National appears to have elevated a prime specimen of it to its top position... More>>