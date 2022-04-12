Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Somewhere Over The Rainbow, Dreams Will Come True These Holidays In Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland

Tuesday, 12 April 2022, 10:37 am
Press Release: Auckland Unlimited

Children of all ages who’ve dreamed of finding a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow will have a chance to do just that on a daily basis in Auckland’s city centre during the April school holidays.

Thanks to Auckland Live, an amazing rainbow machine created by artists, architects and scientists will be in Aotea Square from 13 April to 1 May. The machine creates rainbows, rain or sunshine – a free centrepiece amid lots of exciting holiday activities for the whole whānau to explore in the vibrant heart of Tāmaki Makaurau. But those stuck at home during the holidays won’t miss out, with the Auckland Live Kids Club having pulled together fun online activities.

While there are still some visitor restrictions in place for the region’s Auckland Unlimited-operated cultural institutions due to the Government’s COVID-19 red setting, there are still some amazing holiday activities available – from a dastardly rubbish pirate terrorising the high seas to an Easter egg hunt, and from secret zoo missions to button-badge making.

Creative brains will be energised by a holiday visit to Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki
 

The Gallery’s Whānau Drop-in programme offers free take-home activity packs for collection from the Gallery between 10am–5pm daily.Containing all the materials needed to complete some cool activities, take-home packs include Pysanky (available 15–24 April and supported by the Ukrainian Association) enabling tamariki to make current-day versions of traditional decorated Pysanky eggs given as good luck to loved ones at Easter; as well as Straw sculptures (available 25 April–1 May) using straws, pipe cleaners and embellishments to create 3D structures; a self-guided scavenger hunt and badge-making inspired by the Gallery’s current exhibitions.

The school holidays are the perfect time to make a trip to Auckland Zoo this ‘Ape-ril’, where lucky visitors may catch a glimpse of the Zoo’s newest arrival – baby male Bornean orangutan Bahmi snuggling in the ready made furry orange blanket of mum Melur.

This precious primate, the second offspring of Melur and dad Charlie, is the Zoo’s latest contribution to the international breeding and advocacy programme for this critically endangered orangutan species. Melur and baby are doing well and beginning to explore the Zoo’s state of the art High Canopy habitat, part of the South East Asia Jungle Track development, which is due to open in full later this year.

Autumn is a time of change and the Zoo’s Changing Times, Changing Colours programme from 14 April – 1 May will encourage families to also take time to notice how colours and times have changed at the zoo – which turns 100 this year.

Some animals, including the Zoo’s historic and mythical much-loved Cedric the Dragon, go through colour changes during their life – while animal habitats and environments at the Zoo have changed in other exciting ways. Participate in an interactive game which involves visiting the zoo to complete missions, and be in with a chance to win a great prize pack.

The New Zealand Maritime Museum Hui Te Ananui a Tangaroa holiday programme will feature fun, interactive performances by Pirate Jean, ‘The Rubbish Pirate’ three times a day from 19-22 April. It’s a chance to learn about the importance of caring for our marine environment. From 26-29 April, kids have a chance to create and take home a beautiful, glowing reef inspired by the magical I Am Island and Sea exhibition in which the voices of young Aucklanders guide visitors through works by artist Kate Parker, in collaboration with Sarah-Jane Blake, Mixit and students from six Auckland schools. Check the museum’s website for entry details, event times, and bookings, including sailing opportunities aboard the heritage scow Ted Ashby.

At Mt Smart Stadium, the exciting new Café, Garden Bar and Event Hub Lilyworld will feature a Kids Eat Free promotion throughout the school holidays, and a Kids Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday.

Kids dine free with a dining adult from 16 April through to 1 May. There are lots of things to keep the whole whānau entertained with mini putt, table tennis, giant outdoor games, sandpit and volleyball.

On Easter Sunday, children can enjoy an egg hunt with Easter treats hidden throughout Lilyworld (from 11.30am).

Across Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland Council and a range of partners have a great programme of holiday activities – including events, exhibitions and shows – at its community centres, venues and libraries as well as pools and leisure centres.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Auckland Unlimited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Gendered Perceptions In Politics


In recent weeks, barely a day has gone by without Christopher Luxon demonstrating the chasm of ability that exists between the leaders of our two major political parties. When his latest gaffe (on public transport funding) was politely pointed out to him by a NZ Herald journalist, Luxon replied: “ I haven’t really thought too deeply about it, to be honest.” Maybe that should be National’s next election campaign slogan: “Thinking Is For The Liberal Elite: Vote National!” For a party that claims to disdain mediocrity, National appears to have elevated a prime specimen of it to its top position...
More>>



 
 


Government: Nurses’ Pay Equity Settlement
I have been advised that the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has decided not to put the historic pay-equity settlement to its members for a vote. The Nurses Organisation and the Public Service Association have been working with district health boards on this process since 2018... More>>

Government: New Zealand Moves To Orange In Time For Easter
Kiwis will be able to enjoy the long weekend with greater freedoms across the country from 11:59pm on Wednesday as New Zealand moves to Orange, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Nilitary: New Zealand Sends C130 Hercules And 50-strong Team To Europe To Support Ukraine
The Government will deploy a C-130H Hercules and 50-strong team to Europe to further support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the deployment today, with $13 million in further support... More>>


Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


Government: Annual Food Price Rise Confirms Need To Rein In Supermarkets’ Super Profits
Latest annual food price figures released today confirm the need to rein in the super profits of the supermarket duopoly, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Release More Oil Stocks New Zealand will release 483,000 barrels from its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 