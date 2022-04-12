Weather Warnings For Heavy Wind And Rain As Fili Approaches

Our Council is preparing for ex-tropical cyclone Fili to make its presence felt later today, with staff and contractors on hand to clear any downed trees, powerlines or blocked roads.

MetService has issued heavy rain and strong wind warnings for the Coromandel, with the storm’s worst effects expected overnight and into Wednesday.

Although rainfall may be less intensive than forecast yesterday, and unlikely to cause major issues, it is the wind that has emerged as the key concern.

With gusts predicted to reach 120kmh across the Coromandel, and more so on the eastern seaboard, resulting damage could be significant.

Prepare for possible power outages, trees uprooted, and roads blocked by slips which may isolate communities.

“We are taking this storm seriously, as are our emergency management partners and Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency,” says our Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler.

“Use the time today to stock up, tie down loose outdoor furniture and be somewhere safe by nightfall,” Mr Towler says.

Both Waka Kotahi and our Council strongly advise everyone to stay off the roads tonight and wait for roading crews and staff to complete a rapid assessment first thing in the morning before travelling on Wednesday.

The heavy rain warning is valid from 10pm to 7pm on Wednesday. MetService says: “Expect 90 to 130mm of rain to accumulate. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h, but possibly 25 to 35mm/h in localised downpours during Wednesday afternoon.”

The strong wind warning is valid from 2am Wednesday to 2pm Wednesday: “Severe south to southwest gales gusting 120 km/h in exposed places, especially about the Hauraki Gulf, Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula,” MetService says. “Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.”

