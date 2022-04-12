Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Weather Warnings For Heavy Wind And Rain As Fili Approaches

Tuesday, 12 April 2022, 12:35 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

Our Council is preparing for ex-tropical cyclone Fili to make its presence felt later today, with staff and contractors on hand to clear any downed trees, powerlines or blocked roads.

MetService has issued heavy rain and strong wind warnings for the Coromandel, with the storm’s worst effects expected overnight and into Wednesday.

Although rainfall may be less intensive than forecast yesterday, and unlikely to cause major issues, it is the wind that has emerged as the key concern.

With gusts predicted to reach 120kmh across the Coromandel, and more so on the eastern seaboard, resulting damage could be significant.

Prepare for possible power outages, trees uprooted, and roads blocked by slips which may isolate communities.

“We are taking this storm seriously, as are our emergency management partners and Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency,” says our Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler.

“Use the time today to stock up, tie down loose outdoor furniture and be somewhere safe by nightfall,” Mr Towler says.

Both Waka Kotahi and our Council strongly advise everyone to stay off the roads tonight and wait for roading crews and staff to complete a rapid assessment first thing in the morning before travelling on Wednesday.

The heavy rain warning is valid from 10pm to 7pm on Wednesday. MetService says: “Expect 90 to 130mm of rain to accumulate. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h, but possibly 25 to 35mm/h in localised downpours during Wednesday afternoon.”

The strong wind warning is valid from 2am Wednesday to 2pm Wednesday: “Severe south to southwest gales gusting 120 km/h in exposed places, especially about the Hauraki Gulf, Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula,” MetService says. “Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Thames Coromandel District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Gendered Perceptions In Politics


In recent weeks, barely a day has gone by without Christopher Luxon demonstrating the chasm of ability that exists between the leaders of our two major political parties. When his latest gaffe (on public transport funding) was politely pointed out to him by a NZ Herald journalist, Luxon replied: “ I haven’t really thought too deeply about it, to be honest.” Maybe that should be National’s next election campaign slogan: “Thinking Is For The Liberal Elite: Vote National!” For a party that claims to disdain mediocrity, National appears to have elevated a prime specimen of it to its top position...
More>>



 
 


Government: Nurses’ Pay Equity Settlement
I have been advised that the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has decided not to put the historic pay-equity settlement to its members for a vote. The Nurses Organisation and the Public Service Association have been working with district health boards on this process since 2018... More>>

Government: New Zealand Moves To Orange In Time For Easter
Kiwis will be able to enjoy the long weekend with greater freedoms across the country from 11:59pm on Wednesday as New Zealand moves to Orange, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Nilitary: New Zealand Sends C130 Hercules And 50-strong Team To Europe To Support Ukraine
The Government will deploy a C-130H Hercules and 50-strong team to Europe to further support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the deployment today, with $13 million in further support... More>>


Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


Government: Annual Food Price Rise Confirms Need To Rein In Supermarkets’ Super Profits
Latest annual food price figures released today confirm the need to rein in the super profits of the supermarket duopoly, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Release More Oil Stocks New Zealand will release 483,000 barrels from its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 