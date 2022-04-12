Easter And Anzac Weekend Road Safety Tips For Te Wai Pounamu/ The South Island

Te Wai Pounamu/South Island travellers are encouraged to make their Easter and Anzac weekend journeys safer and more relaxing by using the holiday journey planner to plan ahead and avoid delays.

The Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency journey planner shows predicted traffic conditions for popular routes all over the country during the Easter period, based on travel patterns from previous years.

Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Tresca Forrester says with the Easter holiday, and the Anzac long weekend back-to-back this year, and school holidays from Good Friday to 1 May, Waka Kotahi is expecting that roads will be very busy for Easter and Anzac Weekends.

“On top of all that, we have many people who are tired having dealt with Omicron in their family or work community. Many people are keen to have a change of scene.

“Please check holiday hotspots if you are heading towards Nelson, Picton, Queenstown Lakes District or in and out of Christchurch,” she says.

Some single lanes Tasman, Nelson, Marlborough

“Some parts of the network still have storm damage, for example in Tasman, the highway between Christchurch and Nelson has single lane areas. There are also slower places east of Nelson through the Whangamoas, between Hira and Rai Valley in Marlborough, SH6.

“If people build in plenty of time to stop and check out the seals along the Kaikōura Coast, or get a coffee in Murchison or Oamaru, everyone arrives happier and safer.

“People driving around Marlborough should check this map for access issues to local roads damaged in the mid 2021 storm: https://marlborough.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=7de480b8bfa541e0a73719bfc893c41d”

Ms Forrester says there are simple things we can all do to help keep everyone on the roads safe.

“Check your vehicle is safe to drive. Check your tyres, wipers, lights and indicators, and ensure you have a valid Warrant of Fitness before you leave.

“Drive to the conditions - whether it’s the weather, the road you’re on, the time of day or the volume of traffic on the roads. Make sure everyone does up their seat belt after a break outside the car.

“Keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front so you can stop safely, and share the driving if possible.”

Holiday hotspots: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/holiday-journeys/easter-anzac-weekends-2022/

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero – our plan to achieve this vision

· Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

© Scoop Media

