Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Easter And Anzac Weekend Road Safety Tips For Te Wai Pounamu/ The South Island

Tuesday, 12 April 2022, 3:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Te Wai Pounamu/South Island travellers are encouraged to make their Easter and Anzac weekend journeys safer and more relaxing by using the holiday journey planner to plan ahead and avoid delays.

The Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency journey planner shows predicted traffic conditions for popular routes all over the country during the Easter period, based on travel patterns from previous years.

Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Tresca Forrester says with the Easter holiday, and the Anzac long weekend back-to-back this year, and school holidays from Good Friday to 1 May, Waka Kotahi is expecting that roads will be very busy for Easter and Anzac Weekends.

“On top of all that, we have many people who are tired having dealt with Omicron in their family or work community. Many people are keen to have a change of scene.

“Please check holiday hotspots if you are heading towards Nelson, Picton, Queenstown Lakes District or in and out of Christchurch,” she says.

Some single lanes Tasman, Nelson, Marlborough

“Some parts of the network still have storm damage, for example in Tasman, the highway between Christchurch and Nelson has single lane areas. There are also slower places east of Nelson through the Whangamoas, between Hira and Rai Valley in Marlborough, SH6.

“If people build in plenty of time to stop and check out the seals along the Kaikōura Coast, or get a coffee in Murchison or Oamaru, everyone arrives happier and safer.

“People driving around Marlborough should check this map for access issues to local roads damaged in the mid 2021 storm: https://marlborough.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=7de480b8bfa541e0a73719bfc893c41d

Ms Forrester says there are simple things we can all do to help keep everyone on the roads safe.

“Check your vehicle is safe to drive. Check your tyres, wipers, lights and indicators, and ensure you have a valid Warrant of Fitness before you leave.

“Drive to the conditions - whether it’s the weather, the road you’re on, the time of day or the volume of traffic on the roads. Make sure everyone does up their seat belt after a break outside the car.

“Keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front so you can stop safely, and share the driving if possible.”

Holiday hotspots: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/holiday-journeys/easter-anzac-weekends-2022/

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero – our plan to achieve this vision

· Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Gendered Perceptions In Politics


In recent weeks, barely a day has gone by without Christopher Luxon demonstrating the chasm of ability that exists between the leaders of our two major political parties. When his latest gaffe (on public transport funding) was politely pointed out to him by a NZ Herald journalist, Luxon replied: “ I haven’t really thought too deeply about it, to be honest.” Maybe that should be National’s next election campaign slogan: “Thinking Is For The Liberal Elite: Vote National!” For a party that claims to disdain mediocrity, National appears to have elevated a prime specimen of it to its top position...
More>>



 
 


Government: Nurses’ Pay Equity Settlement
I have been advised that the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has decided not to put the historic pay-equity settlement to its members for a vote. The Nurses Organisation and the Public Service Association have been working with district health boards on this process since 2018... More>>

Government: New Zealand Moves To Orange In Time For Easter
Kiwis will be able to enjoy the long weekend with greater freedoms across the country from 11:59pm on Wednesday as New Zealand moves to Orange, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Nilitary: New Zealand Sends C130 Hercules And 50-strong Team To Europe To Support Ukraine
The Government will deploy a C-130H Hercules and 50-strong team to Europe to further support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the deployment today, with $13 million in further support... More>>


Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


Government: Annual Food Price Rise Confirms Need To Rein In Supermarkets’ Super Profits
Latest annual food price figures released today confirm the need to rein in the super profits of the supermarket duopoly, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Release More Oil Stocks New Zealand will release 483,000 barrels from its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 