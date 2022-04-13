Keep Safe This Easter On Tasman Roads
Tasman District Acting Road Policing Manager
Senior
Sergeant Hamish Chapman:
Tasman Police
are urging motorists to take extra care over Easter to
avoid
any tragedy on our roads throughout this long weekend.
So far this calendar year, there have been 11
fatalities on Tasman District
roads.
This is compared with eight for the entire Tasman District in 2021.
“We have had a horrific start to the year and
it’s a trend I don’t want
to see continue.”
While the cause of these crashes is still
to be determined we know that speed
and alcohol were a contributing factor.
It is crucial that
everyone on our roads behaves safely so we can all
enjoy
this holiday period with our whānau and friends.
Keep within the speed limit, drive to the conditions, don’t drink or take
drugs and drive, wear a seatbelt, and put your phone away.
Fatigue is
also a factor in many road crashes, so before you start
a
long-distance drive make sure you are well rested and have had a good meal
beforehand.
Plan
your journey, allow plenty of time to get where you are
going -
especially if you are travelling on roads you don’t know and stop and take
a break if you’re feeling tired.
Our frontline staff will be
highly visible on our roads over the long
weekend
and people should expect to see us out and about and to be stopped if you are
not driving safely.
The impact on whānau, friends and communities
cannot be measured when
someone is seriously injured or killed in a road crash.
But ultimately it is drivers who have the responsibility to keep themselves,
their passengers, and other road users safe. We need you to do your part too.
If you see any driving behaviour that is concerning, please call 105 and as
always if there is an emergency call Police on 111.