Keep Safe This Easter On Tasman Roads

Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 11:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Tasman District Acting Road Policing Manager Senior 
Sergeant Hamish Chapman:

Tasman Police are urging motorists to take extra care over Easter to avoid 
any tragedy on our roads throughout this long weekend.

So far this calendar year, there have been 11 fatalities on Tasman District 
roads.

This is compared with eight for the entire Tasman District in 2021.

“We have had a horrific start to the year and it’s a trend I don’t want 
to see continue.”

While the cause of these crashes is still to be determined we know that speed 
and alcohol were a contributing factor.

It is crucial that everyone on our roads behaves safely so we can all enjoy 
this holiday period with our whānau and friends.
Keep within the speed limit, drive to the conditions, don’t drink or take 
drugs and drive, wear a seatbelt, and put your phone away.

Fatigue is also a factor in many road crashes, so before you start a 
long-distance drive make sure you are well rested and have had a good meal 
beforehand.

Plan your journey, allow plenty of time to get where you are going - 
especially if you are travelling on roads you don’t know and stop and take 
a break if you’re feeling tired.

Our frontline staff will be highly visible on our roads over the long weekend 
and people should expect to see us out and about and to be stopped if you are 
not driving safely.

The impact on whānau, friends and communities cannot be measured when 
someone is seriously injured or killed in a road crash.
But ultimately it is drivers who have the responsibility to keep themselves, 
their passengers, and other road users safe. We need you to do your part too.
If you see any driving behaviour that is concerning, please call 105 and as 
always if there is an emergency call Police on 111.

