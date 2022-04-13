Glass Collections To Resume In The Capital Next Week

Glass recycling crate

Glass recycling collections will resume in Wellington from Monday 18 April, but residents are asked to drip feed any stockpiles where possible.

Wellington City Council’s waste services have been affected for over a month now due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 transmissions in the community – but now all the drivers are on the road to recovery and raring to go.

We are expecting high levels of glass, and don’t want to inundate the processing plant, so ask residents to put it out in stages to help manage volumes or drop it off for free at the Recycling Centre at Southern Landfill.

Check the recycling calendar to see if it’s glass collection week in your street, and remember, clean bottles and jars, remove the lids, and only the official green glass crates will be collected.

Co-mingle items recycling services continue to operate business as usual.

With Omicron still in the community, there may be further changes to our services at short notice though.

Please keep checking our website wellington.govt.nz and sign up to our e-newsletters and social media channels for the latest updates on rubbish and recycling collections – and all other Council services, events, facilities and information.

