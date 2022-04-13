Operation Tauwhiro: Number Of Firearms, Drugs, Seized In Central Auckland

Attributed to Detective Superintendent Greg Williams, National Organised Crime Group Director.

Police have seized a cache of firearms and illegal drugs and arrested a 37-year-old male following information revealed in an ongoing investigation into the illegal importation of restricted firearms into New Zealand.

A search warrant, executed as part of Operation Tauwhiro, at a Central Auckland address has resulted in Police seizing 223 grams of methamphetamine, one shotgun, four rifles and two pistols.

Following a tip off from the US Department of Homeland Security, NZ Police launched a three-month investigation resulting in the search warrant being executed on 11 April.

The sole occupant of the address, a 37-year-old male, was arrested and charged with illegal trafficking of firearms, the unlawful possession of a firearm and possession for supply of methamphetamine and was due to appear in the Auckland District Court on April 13.

Detective Superintendent Greg Williams says the National Organised Crime Group (NOCG) Firearms Investigation Team will focus on the key instigators involved in the manufacture, importing and supply of illicit firearms.

“The team is also developing significant working relationships with a number of International partners who are more than willing to work with us.

“Yet again, we see a link to Class A drugs and military-style loaded firearms. However the good news is, like every gun we seize under these types of circumstances, they will be destroyed and out of circulation forever.”

Detective Superintendent Williams says this a great example of the work NOCG is engaged in.

The investigation remains ongoing and we cannot rule out further arrests at this stage.

