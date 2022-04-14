Recovery of stolen car leads Police to bigger find

Inspector Glen Baldwin, Auckland City West Area Prevention Manager:

Sharp eyes and quick action have led to the recovery of an $80,000 vehicle, a firearm, and a cache of assorted ammunition.

Earlier this week Avondale’s Tactical Crime Unit recovered a stolen vehicle bearing incorrect plates, from outside a Mt Albert address.

A search warrant executed at an associated address led Police to seize a military-style semi-automatic and a large cache of ammunition.

A 35-year-old woman is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on a raft of charges including receiving, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Inspector Glen Baldwin says it’s a good feeling to get another dangerous weapon off the streets and unlawful ammunition out of circulation.

“It’s also a relief to be able to tell the vehicle owners, their vehicle has been recovered.”

Police would also like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public for reporting suspicious behaviour.

The community’s information can often be beneficial to an investigation, and we encourage people to report any suspicious behaviour.

They can do this either by contacting 105 after an event or by calling 111 if it’s happening now.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

