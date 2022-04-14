Action-packed School Holidays Across Hamilton

Hamilton City Council has an action-packed April ready for you across the city.

Our Zoo, Gardens, Libraries, Pools and Museum all have a plethora of activities planned to keep kids both young and young at heart entertained over the holidays.

Council’s General Manager of Community Helen Paki says that April is going to be a month of opportunities for doing something a little different.

“Our destinations and community facilities are all looking forward to welcoming visitors and showing them a good time,” she says.

Hamilton Libraries has a range of activities to suit on offer – get creative and make your own stop-motion animation video, learn about origami, or build your ideal perfect city out of cardboard! If learning how to create and code robots is a dream of yours, check out their Mindstorm Makers workshop where you can build and operate a Lego robot.

Our team at Hamilton Zoo have a whole host of fun activities over the holidays including scavenger hunts, live music and living statues. While you’re there, make sure to try out the brand-new playground complete with a first-in-New-Zealand sensory dome, allowing children of all sizes and abilities to play, along with our new cafe, “Everyday Eatery”.

If you’re after a little magic delivered through augmented reality, look no further than our egg hunt at Hamilton Gardens. There are five hidden eggs for visitors to find across the Gardens – follow Hamilton Gardens on Instagram to uncover clues, and then searchers will be able to use their smartphones to seek out magical eggs which are hidden from the naked eye.

Outer space is the theme for the holidays at Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato. Check out the ‘Our Moon: Then, Now & Beyond’ exhibition on tour from Nelson Provincial Museum, featuring a 4-metre replica moon by British artist Luke Jerram, printed with high-resolution NASA imagery. You can also sign up for one of the art class holiday programmes, Art Smart, where kids can learn about various works of art, different mediums and even create their own piece to take home.

Our pools have a host of fun activities planned – pop a manu throughout the holidays at Gallagher Aquatic Centre, have a go on the inflatable obstacle course on weekdays at Waterworld and race your friends down our slippery hydroslides.

Helen Paki says she understands that it can be hard to know where to start when planning what to do over school holidays. “We’re making sure you can feel inspired by all that’s going on in our Council facilities and get excited about being out and about in Hamilton,” she says. “Our teams across our visitor destinations and facilities have been hard at work pulling together some amazing activities for young Hamiltonians to explore, and we really appreciate their mahi. ”

© Scoop Media

