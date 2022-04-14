Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Action-packed School Holidays Across Hamilton

Thursday, 14 April 2022, 5:25 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council has an action-packed April ready for you across the city.

Our Zoo, Gardens, Libraries, Pools and Museum all have a plethora of activities planned to keep kids both young and young at heart entertained over the holidays.

Council’s General Manager of Community Helen Paki says that April is going to be a month of opportunities for doing something a little different.

“Our destinations and community facilities are all looking forward to welcoming visitors and showing them a good time,” she says.

Hamilton Libraries has a range of activities to suit on offer – get creative and make your own stop-motion animation video, learn about origami, or build your ideal perfect city out of cardboard! If learning how to create and code robots is a dream of yours, check out their Mindstorm Makers workshop where you can build and operate a Lego robot.

Our team at Hamilton Zoo have a whole host of fun activities over the holidays including scavenger hunts, live music and living statues. While you’re there, make sure to try out the brand-new playground complete with a first-in-New-Zealand sensory dome, allowing children of all sizes and abilities to play, along with our new cafe, “Everyday Eatery”.

If you’re after a little magic delivered through augmented reality, look no further than our egg hunt at Hamilton Gardens. There are five hidden eggs for visitors to find across the Gardens – follow Hamilton Gardens on Instagram to uncover clues, and then searchers will be able to use their smartphones to seek out magical eggs which are hidden from the naked eye.

Outer space is the theme for the holidays at Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato. Check out the ‘Our Moon: Then, Now & Beyond’ exhibition on tour from Nelson Provincial Museum, featuring a 4-metre replica moon by British artist Luke Jerram, printed with high-resolution NASA imagery. You can also sign up for one of the art class holiday programmes, Art Smart, where kids can learn about various works of art, different mediums and even create their own piece to take home.

Our pools have a host of fun activities planned – pop a manu throughout the holidays at Gallagher Aquatic Centre, have a go on the inflatable obstacle course on weekdays at Waterworld and race your friends down our slippery hydroslides.

Helen Paki says she understands that it can be hard to know where to start when planning what to do over school holidays. “We’re making sure you can feel inspired by all that’s going on in our Council facilities and get excited about being out and about in Hamilton,” she says. “Our teams across our visitor destinations and facilities have been hard at work pulling together some amazing activities for young Hamiltonians to explore, and we really appreciate their mahi. ”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Gendered Perceptions In Politics


In recent weeks, barely a day has gone by without Christopher Luxon demonstrating the chasm of ability that exists between the leaders of our two major political parties. When his latest gaffe (on public transport funding) was politely pointed out to him by a NZ Herald journalist, Luxon replied: “ I haven’t really thought too deeply about it, to be honest.” Maybe that should be National’s next election campaign slogan: “Thinking Is For The Liberal Elite: Vote National!” For a party that claims to disdain mediocrity, National appears to have elevated a prime specimen of it to its top position...
More>>



 
 


Government: Nurses’ Pay Equity Settlement
I have been advised that the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has decided not to put the historic pay-equity settlement to its members for a vote. The Nurses Organisation and the Public Service Association have been working with district health boards on this process since 2018... More>>

Government: New Zealand Moves To Orange In Time For Easter
Kiwis will be able to enjoy the long weekend with greater freedoms across the country from 11:59pm on Wednesday as New Zealand moves to Orange, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Nilitary: New Zealand Sends C130 Hercules And 50-strong Team To Europe To Support Ukraine
The Government will deploy a C-130H Hercules and 50-strong team to Europe to further support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the deployment today, with $13 million in further support... More>>


Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


Government: Annual Food Price Rise Confirms Need To Rein In Supermarkets’ Super Profits
Latest annual food price figures released today confirm the need to rein in the super profits of the supermarket duopoly, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Release More Oil Stocks New Zealand will release 483,000 barrels from its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 